The state treasurer is reminding residents to should check to see if the State of Illinois is holding any cash or property that belongs to them. The process is free to check the I-Cash search option online at https://icash.illinoistreasurer.gov.
You can see if your name is among the thousands who have missing money by searching your name, a relative’s name, the name of a business or the name of a nonprofit organization.
Examples of unclaimed property include unpaid life insurance benefits, forgotten bank accounts and unused rebate cards. The state treasurer is legally required to return the property to the rightful owner no matter how long it takes.
An estimated one out of every four people in Illinois have unclaimed property. Because unclaimed property is surrendered to the treasurer’s office twice each year, you are encouraged to check the database twice each year; for example, on your birthday and six months later.
Property Value Returned by County to Date
Effingham: $836,089
Fayette: $373,689
Clay: $442,090
Jasper: $373,305
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.