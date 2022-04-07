Join Rock Steady Boxing at the Workman Wellness Center on Monday, April 11, World Parkinson's Day, for the “Global Sit to Stand Challenge.”
The challenge is to reach a million “sit-to-stands” to raise awareness for Parkinson's disease.
Challenge your friends, neighbors and relatives!
Rock Steady Boxing Coach Theresa T. Willenborg will be in Studio 1 of the Wellness Center beginning at 11 a.m.
On Tuesday, April 12, Rock Steady Boxing will host a meet and greet at 10 a.m. for those with Parkinson’s who would like to visit the Wellness Center and ask questions about the program. Please bring a partner if you choose to walk around or enjoy the use of the facilities.
On Wednesday April 13, there will be a 30 minute class at 11 a.m. on balance and walking. There will be a walk around the track.
