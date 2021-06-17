Peoples State Bank President and CEO Stacy Moore is celebrating 20 years with the bank in June. He has also served as a commercial lender at the Lawrenceville branch, a role that he continues to fill today.
Stacy became a member of the Peoples State Bank team in 2010, through an acquisition of the Lawrenceville branch. He began his banking career in June 1994 with the First National Bank in Robinson.
“I thoroughly enjoy the finance industry and the challenges that it presents, but what I most value are the relationships I’ve built over 25-plus years with customers and co-workers,” Stacy said.
Stacy lives in Lawrence County with his wife of 26 years, Angie. They have two children: Drew, who is a junior at DePauw University, and Katie, who is a freshman at IUPUI. When not at work, Stacy enjoys playing golf, boating, traveling and spending time with family and friends.
