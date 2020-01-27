Stacey Brummer named CARE Award winner

HSHS Medical Group announced its 2019 Annual CARE Award winners recently.
Established in July 2016, the CARE Awards recognize colleagues who live the mission, vision and customer CARE standards of HSHS Medical Group. Stacey Brummer of Effingham was selected as manager of the year.
Brummer is the director of operations and business development at HSHS Medical Group practices in Effingham. She is responsible for the day-to-day operations of these practices and helps develop HSHS Medical Group services in the Effingham area, so the organization can best meet the health care needs of the community.
Brummer’s nominators noted that she focuses on the good in people and performs her job with true enthusiasm, joy and compassion. “She embodies selfless services and does it tirelessly,” one supporter said. “She is constantly thinking about others and putting them before herself. She doesn’t wait around for others to get their hands dirty and works alongside us.”
Brummer and her husband, Jeff, have three children. In their free time, they enjoy spending time together playing golf.
