St. Peter native recognized by broadcasting

WLTX’s president and general manager, Rich O’Dell, has been named “General Manager of the Year, Markets 51+” by Broadcasting and Cable magazine.
A native of St. Peter, and a graduate of La Grove High School, Rich’s career in broadcast began during college at Southern Illinois University and has spanned over 50 years. He is a legend in South Carolina broadcasting and has served as president and general manager of TEGNA’s CBS affiliate in Columbia for 20 years. During his tenure, he has led the station during periods of rapid change in local broadcast television, and through his leadership has grown WLTX into the trusted source for local news it is today.
In a profile naming O’Dell as GM of the Year, Broadcasting and Cable cited the success of WLTX’s Street Squad and Deep Dive initiatives. Broadcasting and Cable noted that programming “aimed at finding the pulse of the community and producing stories that make a difference in residents’ everyday lives” was a catalyst to the ratings growth at WLTX over the past two years.
“Thanks to Rich O’Dell’s leadership, WLTX is now in the best position in the station’s history,” said Paul Trelstad, senior vice president, TEGNA. “We’re extremely proud of Rich and the entire team at WLTX for this award, and look forward to many more years of sustained excellence.”
Throughout his career, O’Dell has been an early adopter of emerging technologies, embracing digital and social media and the value these new mediums have in helping WLTX serve the Columbia community. Recently, he led a complete conceptual overhaul of the WLTX newsroom and day-to-day operations, transforming the way the station covers and delivers local news. As a result, WLTX is in a leading position to meet the needs of an audience that consumes content on an increasing number of diverse platforms, including linear TV, mobile apps, and on social channels like YouTube, Facebook and Twitter.
“Rich leads by example and empowers his team to think big,” said WLTX news director Julie Eisenman. “He has the wisdom to teach and guide each of us, and the humility to learn from those around him, whether they are seasoned veterans or recent journalism school graduates.”
O’Dell’s contributions have been felt in the broadcast industry and the communities which he served. In 2018, he was inducted into the South Carolina Broadcasters Hall of Fame. In addition, The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (NATAS) honored him with the lifetime achievement of the Gold Circle. And recognizing the impact O’Dell has made on South Carolina’s broadcast industry and on the lives the people of the state, earlier this year the South Carolina legislature passed a resolution honoring his service.
In addition to his responsibilities at WLTX, O’Dell is also active in the Columbia community. He has spent his free time serving on the boards of impactful organizations across the Midlands, including Columbia Urban League, Prisma Health Foundation (formerly Palmetto Health Foundation), United Way of the Midlands, Columbia Chamber of Commerce, Cultural Council of Columbia and as President of his church council.
