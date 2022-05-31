St. Paul's Lutheran Church celebrates 150 years

St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Wheeler, will celebrate its 150th anniversary on June 4 and 5.
A museum will be set up June 4 with memorabilia and will be on display from noon to 4 p.m. On Sunday, there will be a worship service at 10 a.m. with the Rev. Gary Fortkamp as the guest pastor. The memorabilia will be on display after the service also.
A second celebration will take place on Oct. 29 and 30. The Rev. Martin Kaufmann and DCE Timothy Kaufmann, sons of former pastor the Rev. Phillip Kaufmann, will be guest minister and speaker at the services on the Oct. 30. Also on Oct. 29, the museum will again be open from noon to 4.
Following is a history of the church.
In 1868, the Rev. Herman H. Holtermann, pastor of St John’s Lutheran Church, Effingham, began to gather together the Lutheran families of the Island Grove community. The first services were held in homes and later they were held in a public log schoolhouse across the road from the present location of the church.
In 1870, Pastor Holtermann was released from Effingham to devote full time to Island Grove and Watson and the first church was built. On Pentecost Sunday, May 29, 1871, the new frame church, measuring 25-by-40 feet and costing $1,100 was dedicated to the service of the Triune God.
Reports show the first church was built by charter members: Fredrich Garbe, Fredrich Behrns, Gerhard Siefken, Andrew Blievernicht, August Piel, Carl Harting, Herman Engelbarts, John Fritz, Christoph Raabe, Christoph Fritscher, August Gust, Fritz Fritscher, Henry Fritscher and Toenies Harassing. The land had been donated by Herman Engelbarts for church grounds and cemetery.
Christian education began in 1872. After Pastor Holtermann accepted a divine call to Lost Prairie, Perry County, Illinois, in 1879, the Rev. Henry Kowert was installed as pastor. He performed 10 years of faithful service before becoming ill and passing away in 1889 at age 44. He was buried in St. Paul’s church cemetery.
A schoolhouse was built in 1879 at a cost of $600.
The Rev. E.E. Will and the Rev. W. Lewerenze served the congregation for a short time prior to the installation of the Rev. August Mundt on Oct. 11, 1891.
In 1891, a barn was erected for pastors’ use at a cost of $139.51. The pastor’s salary in 1892 was $400, janitor received $8 and organist $10.
On Jan. 21, 1900, at a special meeting, the congregation voted to build a new brick house of worship to replace the old frame church. August Engelbarts, John Goebel and William Behrns were elected to the building committee. The total cost of the new building, which was erected under the supervision of August Engelbarts, was $5,508.38, complete with new bell, altar, pulpit and pews. It was dedicated Nov. 18, 1900. The congregation still worships in the same church building.
On Sept. 14, 1902, the Rev. Albert Ziebell was called to serve St. Paul’s congregation.
In 1904, a new pipe organ was purchased at a cost of $548. A new parsonage was built in 1910 at a cost of $1834.13. The building committee consisted of William Behrns Sr., John Moeller Jr. and John Siefken. That year also marked the beginning of English services on the first Sunday of each month. The church was redecorated in 1914. A half acre of land opposite the church was purchased from Christian Blievernicht in 1917 for $50. The parochial school was closed in 1917 and religious instruction was given on Saturdays and Sundays.
On April 1, 1928, the congregation joined the “Evangelical Lutheran Synod of Missouri, Ohio and other states.” On August 21, 1932, the congregation surprised Pastor Ziebell with a celebration of his 40th anniversary in the ministry and his 30th at St. Paul’s. However, ill health forced him to resign on Feb. 24, 1935, ending a pastorate of 32 years and four months.
The Rev. Kenneth F. Frankenstein served the congregation from 1935 to 1942 when he was called to active duty as an Army chaplain and tendered his resignation as pastor in 1943. Pastor G.A. Lueck served the congregation from 1942 until 1946. Pastor Roland W. Huber became the next pastor until Rev. Edwin G. Shury was installed in 1949.
A new parish hall was completed and dedicated in 1950 at a cost of approximately $23,000. Additional land was purchased, the Harris School ground in 1952 from Barney Moeller and 37 acres of land from Herman Engelbart the following year. Pastor Walter E. Leininger was installed as pastor in 1953. A major remodeling project began on the church in 1955. Those serving on this committee were Edwin Wilkens, G.W. Schottman, Clarence Krick, Kenneth Moeller, Harry Schottman, Bertha Redman, Alberta Garbe and Cora Schottman. The same contractor who did the remodel in 1914 and 1941 was contracted for this project also. In the minutes, it states the Ladies Aid gave $3,000 toward the purchase of new pews, frontals, tiling and carpeting.
Pastor Floyd W. Duesing was installed in 1961. A new brick parsonage was completed at a cost of $17,694.29 and dedicated in 1961. Serving on this committee were Floyd Miller, Howard Wolf, Harry Schottman, Arthur Garbe, Marvin Garge, Carol Behrns, Vera Hetzer and Bertha Krick.
A new Wicks pipe organ was purchased for $7,400 and dedicated in 1963. Pastor Rupert A. St. Pierre was installed as pastor of the dual parish (St. Paul’s and St. John of Dieterich) in 1964. Pastor L.E. Etzel served the dual parish from 1967 until 1972. Pastor Philip Kaufmann served from 1972 until 1976.
The Rev. Glenn E. Renken was installed on July 31, 1977. Over the years, many improvements have been made to the church property. At that time, the congregation consisted of 150 communicant members and 196 baptized.
In July of 1996, Rev. Renken retired from full-time church work. Two weeks later, the Rev. Greg Fairow began his service at St. Paul’s, serving from July 1996 until the fall of 1998.
After a year of vacancy, the Rev. Stephen P. Gillet was installed on Nov. 28, 1999. Since his installation at St. Paul’s, the congregation renovated the sanctuary, carpeted the education wing and painted the fellowship hall.
One important improvement to the property came in the building of a pavillion. The pavilion has become the focal point for the corn maze in October each year and the site for its outdoor services in the warmer months.
On Feb. 28, 2011, a tornado hit the church, taking off the southwest corner of the roof, destroying a small shed, and damaging a fence. The tornado also destroyed many of the trees surrounding the cemetery, necessitating the removal of many. Several of the older gravestones in the cemetery were damaged by debris from the tornado as well.
The Rev. Stephen Gillet accepted a call to St. Paul, Tomahawk, Wisconsin in the fall of 2018.
The Rev. Dean Herberts was installed in October 2020 as the pastor for the dual parish of St. Paul’s and St. John's, Dieterich. He was previously the pastor of the dual parish of Trinity Lutheran, Sheldon, Wisconsin, and Zion Lutheran, Gilman, Wisconsin.
