The St. Paul Lutheran Renewal Team is hosting its Annual Corn Maze and Harvest Festival, encouraging people to come be social from a distance.
The event is held the first three weekends in October, with evening hours on Fridays and Saturdays for flashlight tours of the maze, at St. Paul Lutheran Church, located on the Montrose and Dieterich blacktop (13204 N. 2300th St., Wheeler), 3 miles north of Dieterich and 3 1/2 miles south of Montrose.
This year the corn maze spans approximately 20 acres, and is a different layout from previous years. Admission to walk in the corn maze is $5 per person over the age of 5.
Within the corn maze, visitors can take part in a scavenger hunt, along with taking their photo with the life-size “Where’s Waldo” cutout. The Harvest Festival also offers a free bean maze for younger kids to enjoy, several photo cutouts and pumpkins for sale.
The St. Paul Lutheran Renewal Team has been hosting the Corn Maze and Harvest Festival for 12 years. Proceeds raised at the corn maze goes to support the Renewal Team’s mission projects, including Christmas family projects, community support in times of tragedy, support of schools in local communities, support of local hospice and community agencies, and many other opportunities that arise.
This year, proceeds from Friday night events go to support the Lutheran Youth Foundation, allowing junior high- and high school-age members to engage in community projects, and to attend mission trips to other areas.
This year, Wetherell Concessions has joined the event, selling a variety of fair food treats, including, but not limited to, funnel cakes, corn dogs, and several flavors of shake-ups. Saturday, Oct. 10, offers local vendors selling their handcrafted or consultant items.
As many events were canceled this fall, the team felt the outdoor arena, paired with the warm weather, would be a great opportunity for people to come together (appropriately spaced) to see local vendors, make a few purchases, enjoy fair food and fellowship and fun.
Remaining hours for this year’s Corn Maze and Harvest Festival are Friday, Oct. 9, 6-10 p.m.; Saturday, Oct. 10, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. (vendors will be on site); and Sunday, Oct 11, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Final weekend of the maze is Friday, Oct. 16, 6-10 p.m.; Saturday, Oct. 17, 11 a.m.-10 p.m.; and Sunday, Oct. 18, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Masking and social distancing are encouraged.
Keep up to date with events and any schedule changes by visiting Facebook: St. Paul Lutheran Corn Maze and Harvest Festival. For more information, message on Facebook or call Valerie at 217-821-7148.
