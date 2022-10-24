St. Paul’s Lutheran Church (LCMS), located on the blacktop between Montrose and Dieterich, will celebrate its 150th anniversary on Oct. 29 and 30.
On Saturday, Oct 29, a museum will be set up from noon to 4 p.m. and open for all to view the many pieces of history of the church. The museum will also be open on Sunday. In the afternoon, there will be family games with prizes.
On Sunday, Oct. 30, a morning service will be at 10, with the Rev. Martin Kaufmann as the guest speaker. Sunday School will start at 9 a.m. Kaufmann is pastor at Trinity Lutheran Church in Auburn, Illinois. Kaufmann’s father, the Rev. Phillip Kaufmann, was a pastor at St. Paul’s in the early 1970s.
The Lutherans of the Island Grove community began to gather as a congregation in the fall of 1868 with the Rev. Herman H. Holterman. Services were first held in the homes but then moved to a public log schoolhouse, which was on the opposite side of the road from where the church stands today.
The church’s various groups are active. The Lutheran Youth Fellowship group consisting of 27 youth and adults, from the Dual Parish, attended the youth gathering at Houston, Texas, this past summer. There were 20,000 youth in attendance at the gathering. The Renewal Team, encompassing the entire church body, is involved with the community in its various projects. The latest project was the corn maze, which was held the first three weekends in October. Money earned from the corn maze is used to help community families and projects.
