The annual fall breakfast held Oct. 3 at St. Joseph Church Hall, Island Grove, served 641 meals.

Father Frank and the parishioners thank everyone for their attendance and raffle donations. Barb Milton won the top prize of $500 cash. Terry Bierman, Angela Jansen, Jacki Judy and Laura Jansen each won $100 cash. Eric and Lexi Niemerg won the handmade quilt.

Other winners are:

Half hog processed (each) — Eric and Lexi Niemerg, and Griffin Bierman

$100 furniture gift certificate — Cassie Will

$75 hardware gift certificate — Kenny Lidy

$50 pest-control gift certificate — Bennett Aggertt

$50 cash (each) — Valeria Rosa (2), Ron Koebele, Don Probst, Pam Faller, Rick Meinhart, Bernice Probst, Ken and Carrie Meinhart (2), Eric and Lexi Niemerg, Kennedy Hardiek, Jerome Kocher, Lisa Probst

$50 furniture gift certificate — Valeria Rosa

$50 convenience gift card — Kenny Lidy

$50 grilling gift certificate — Toby Probst

$50 vault and mausoleum gift certificate — Addy Probst

$30 cash (each) — Nikki Probst, Mark and Monica Heuerman

$25 veterinary gift certificate — Nick Cohorst

$25 cash (each) — Kaitlyn Cohorst, Ken and Carrie Meinhart, Gavin Reeter, Kendall Frohning, Levi Reeter, Don Probst, Angela Jansen, Addy Probst, Marilyn Cohorst, Loretta Uthell, Kenny Lidy, Tyson Emmerich, Doris Jansen, Andrea Aggertt

$25 Chamber of Commerce gift certificate (each) — Levi Reeter, Bennett Aggertt

$25 bar and grill gift certificate (each) — Lori Bierman, Ken and Carrie Meinhart

$25 auto parts and service gift certificate — Pat Jasen

$25 farm and home gift card — Mike Lidy

$25 grocery gift card (each) — Pat Jasen, Don Probst, Elizabeth Brummer

$25 dealership gift certificate — Louis Meinhart

$25 banquet hall gift certificate — Karen Lidy

$25 drive-thru gift card — Scott Jansen

Concrete statue of Mary — Dylan Probst

Craft item (each) — Laura Jansen, Wanda Haarman, Pat Jasen

Toy tractor (each) — Lucy Goeckner, Bridget Kistner, Pat Einhorn, Marilyn Cohorst

Lamp — Kim Wright

Diamond earrings (each) — Donna Lidy, Ken and Carrie Meinhart

Two rounds golf — Grant Galloway

St. Joseph rosary and socks — Ken and Carrie Meinhart

Auto parts gift package — Lauren Probst

Toy combine — Jeff Weishaar

Gift basket (each) — Marie Cyr, Kim Will, Nick Cohorst

Toy implement — Mason Judy

18 holes green fees (each) — Nick Cohorst, Larry Cohorst

IH toy tractor — Valeria Rosa

Bathroom cleaner — Emily Will

Two chicken dinners — Ken and Carrie Meinhart

Lawn chairs and cooler bag — Diana Weishaar

Wine basket — Kenny Lidy

Floral arrangement — Bennett Aggertt

Bag chair — Norma Probst

