The annual fall breakfast held Oct. 3 at St. Joseph Church Hall, Island Grove, served 641 meals.
Father Frank and the parishioners thank everyone for their attendance and raffle donations. Barb Milton won the top prize of $500 cash. Terry Bierman, Angela Jansen, Jacki Judy and Laura Jansen each won $100 cash. Eric and Lexi Niemerg won the handmade quilt.
Other winners are:
Half hog processed (each) — Eric and Lexi Niemerg, and Griffin Bierman
$100 furniture gift certificate — Cassie Will
$75 hardware gift certificate — Kenny Lidy
$50 pest-control gift certificate — Bennett Aggertt
$50 cash (each) — Valeria Rosa (2), Ron Koebele, Don Probst, Pam Faller, Rick Meinhart, Bernice Probst, Ken and Carrie Meinhart (2), Eric and Lexi Niemerg, Kennedy Hardiek, Jerome Kocher, Lisa Probst
$50 furniture gift certificate — Valeria Rosa
$50 convenience gift card — Kenny Lidy
$50 grilling gift certificate — Toby Probst
$50 vault and mausoleum gift certificate — Addy Probst
$30 cash (each) — Nikki Probst, Mark and Monica Heuerman
$25 veterinary gift certificate — Nick Cohorst
$25 cash (each) — Kaitlyn Cohorst, Ken and Carrie Meinhart, Gavin Reeter, Kendall Frohning, Levi Reeter, Don Probst, Angela Jansen, Addy Probst, Marilyn Cohorst, Loretta Uthell, Kenny Lidy, Tyson Emmerich, Doris Jansen, Andrea Aggertt
$25 Chamber of Commerce gift certificate (each) — Levi Reeter, Bennett Aggertt
$25 bar and grill gift certificate (each) — Lori Bierman, Ken and Carrie Meinhart
$25 auto parts and service gift certificate — Pat Jasen
$25 farm and home gift card — Mike Lidy
$25 grocery gift card (each) — Pat Jasen, Don Probst, Elizabeth Brummer
$25 dealership gift certificate — Louis Meinhart
$25 banquet hall gift certificate — Karen Lidy
$25 drive-thru gift card — Scott Jansen
Concrete statue of Mary — Dylan Probst
Craft item (each) — Laura Jansen, Wanda Haarman, Pat Jasen
Toy tractor (each) — Lucy Goeckner, Bridget Kistner, Pat Einhorn, Marilyn Cohorst
Lamp — Kim Wright
Diamond earrings (each) — Donna Lidy, Ken and Carrie Meinhart
Two rounds golf — Grant Galloway
St. Joseph rosary and socks — Ken and Carrie Meinhart
Auto parts gift package — Lauren Probst
Toy combine — Jeff Weishaar
Gift basket (each) — Marie Cyr, Kim Will, Nick Cohorst
Toy implement — Mason Judy
18 holes green fees (each) — Nick Cohorst, Larry Cohorst
IH toy tractor — Valeria Rosa
Bathroom cleaner — Emily Will
Two chicken dinners — Ken and Carrie Meinhart
Lawn chairs and cooler bag — Diana Weishaar
Wine basket — Kenny Lidy
Floral arrangement — Bennett Aggertt
Bag chair — Norma Probst
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.