St. John's Lutheran Church, Effingham, announced the following schedule for June 12 through 19.
Pastor Burdick has live daily devotions on St. John's Lutheran Church Facebook page at noon Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. They also can be watched anytime after noon, as well as previous recordings.
Sunday service also is available on the church's Facebook page, as well as its website stjohnslcms.net via YouTube, and on Mediacom Channel 81 at 10 a.m. on Sunday.
Church Services are currently being held by reservation only to comply with the Covid-19 guidelines on Saturday, June 13, at 4 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.; and Sunday, June 14, at 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Sign up on the church's website or call the church office.
Food Pantry is open second and fourth Tuesdays from 3 to 4 p.m. and is drive-thru only.
