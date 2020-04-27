St. Isidore the Farmer Parish students received sacraments of Confirmation and First Holy Communion on March 7 during the 6 p.m. Mass at St. Aloysius Church in Bishop Creek.
Twenty-four third grade students received the sacraments of First Holy Communion and Confirmation. Twenty-two eighth grade students received Confirmation. This was the first year third-graders received both Confirmation and First Holy Communion at the same liturgy under the Restored Order of Sacraments.
Bishop Thomas John Paprocki, Bishop of the Springfield Diocese of Illinois, administered these sacraments, with Fr. Frank Folino, OFM and Fr. Dominic Rankin assisting.
