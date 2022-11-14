St. Isidore Parish CCW will host a Walk Through Christmas Past and Present Holiday Home Tour Sunday, Dec. 4.
Four homes will be on the tour.
- Eric and Emily Brummer — They are the seventh generation to live on the Brummer Homestead Farm. The homestead was established in 1839 by Johann and Maria Brummer, with their first home being located northwest of the current home, which was built in 1902 by Barney and Elisabeth Brummer. Eric and Emily took over the homestead in 2015 from Eric’s parents, Tony and Judy Brummer.
- Joe and Hilarie Repking — Their family is the third generation to reside in the home. Joe’s grandmother, Vera (Repking) Vonderheide, built the home in 1971. Joe and Hilarie moved in the home in 2015. They removed walls, moved the kitchen, and added a support beam.
- Eric and Lexie Niemerg — This home was built in 1949 by Clem and Ag Bierman. The date was etched into the sidewalk close to the house. The wood needed for the home was cut by Clem and son Joe from their own timber. The bricks were seconds that came from Brazil, Indiana. Ten Biermans lived in the home: Clem, Ag, Clem’s father Joe and their seven children. Dave and his wife, Cris, moved into the home in 1978 and did some remodeling. In 1985, Dave and Cris moved to their new home down the road and rented their previous home. In 2020, Eric and Lexi Niemerg moved in and started remodeling in 2021, which is still in progress.
- Todd and Kelly Schmidt — It was the home of Todd’s parents, Don and Clara Mae Schmidt who built the home in 1972. Clara Mae had her beauty shop there also. Todd and Kelly moved in in 2009 and remodeled the home.
As part of the tour, the Immaculate Conception Hall in Dieterich will have nostalgic Christmas décor, such as ceramic Christmas items, villages, Santa collections and some old Christmas trees, on display. Refreshments will be served.
Raffle items will feature a four-piece place setting for eight, with accessory pieces. An Operation Santa Quilt will also be raffled with proceeds benefiting the military. The drawing will be at 5 p.m. You need not be present to win. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children ages 8-12. Tickets may be purchased the day of the walk at any of the four homes on the tour or at the Immaculate Conception Hall.
Homes are open from 1 to 4:30 p.m. and the hall will be open from 12:30 to 5:30 p.m. Maps are located on the back of the tickets. Proceeds this year will go to help Mattoon (formerly Effingham) Deanery Seminarians.
For more information contact Donna Hartke at 217-663-0249, Sue Thoele at 217-925-5574 or Christy Repking at 217-821-1809 or visit St. Isidore Parish Dieterich on Facebook.
