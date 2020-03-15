St. Elmo students learn about road safety

Half of all teens will be involved in a car crash before graduating from high school and, according to the National Safety Council, car crashes are the No. 1 killer of teens.
Additionally, more than 1,000 traffic-related fatalities have occurred in Illinois in each of the last two years and the state reported 1,031 deaths on the roadways last year, the 10th-highest number in the country.
Reaching students during high school driver education continues to be one of the more effective countermeasures for curtailing these statistics.
On Wednesday, March 11, Driver Education Students from St. Elmo Jr./Sr. High School welcomed the Distress Bandanna Teen Driver Safety Initiative (nonprofit) to their classroom for an engaging presentation on road safety. The talk focused on spreading awareness of the Move Over Law (Scott’s Law) and how it applies to stranded motorists with their hazard lights on. It also covered downed power line and vehicle safety utilizing a new and interactive teaching module from Ameren Illinois.
“Through classroom presentations, our organization has reached nearly 100,000 students across Illinois and Indiana since launching three years ago,” said Vivian Pratt Anderson, founder of Distress Bandanna. “We enjoyed the opportunity to connect with the students at St. Elmo and hope that they were able to leave the presentation with an even greater knowledge base for how to stay safe on the road.”
