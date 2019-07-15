Registration days for St. Elmo Junior-Senior High School and Elementary School will be:
July 31, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
Aug. 1, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Registration for both schools will be held at the Jr/Sr High School Cafeteria
Aug. 15 5– 6:30 p.m. Back to School Open House (Grades K-6)
Aug. 15 6-8 p.m. Seventh Grade Orientation (for all seventh grade students and parents in the Jr/Sr High Cafeteria)
All students, including those new to the district and district students who attend classes in Vandalia, should register on July 31 or Aug. 1. Jr.-Sr. High students enrolled in physical education classes are required to wear P.E. uniforms. Uniforms can be purchased at registration for $12.
School time accident insurance coverage is provided at no cost to the students by the St. Elmo School District. Twenty-four-hour accident coverage is available at an additional cost.
No student will be allowed to take a driver’s education class unless the $75 fee is paid. Students owing outstanding fees from the previous year will be required to pay those fees at registration. Registration fees will be:
K-6 Book Rental, $60
7-12 Book Rental, $65; Towel & Lock Fee, $10; Student Handbook, $8.50
Lab Fees: Jr. High Science, $10; Eighth Grade Vocational, $15
Phys. Science, $15; Intro to FCS, $15
Biology I, $15; Culinary Art,s $15
Biology II, $15; Driver Education, $75
Chem I, $15; Technology, $15
Chem II, $15; Agriculture, $15
Physics, $15; Band/Chorus Fee (7-12,) $15
Accounting, $15; PE Uniforms, $12; Business/Tech Concepts, $15; OKAW Vocational, $30
Computers Concepts, $15
Desktop Publishing, $15
All fees are to be paid at the time of registration. Make check payable to St. Elmo School District 202.
Lunch Fees: K-6, $ .30 Milk
K-6 Free Breakfast
K-6 Free Lunch
7-12 Free Breakfast
7-12 Free Lunch
7-12 $ .30 Extra Milk
All kindergarten students not previously registered must present a certified birth certificate from the county in which they were born, immunization records, current school physical, eye exam and dental exam. All athletics participants must have a physical by the first scheduled sports practice. All new residents and current students with a change of address must submit evidence of residency as per School Board Policy which may be obtained from the school office.
Classes will be held for students with a 2 p.m. dismissal day beginning on Friday, Aug. 16. Hours of attendance are:
Elementary 8:20 a.m.-2 p.m.
Jr./Sr. High 8:20 a.m.-2:05 p.m.
The hours of attendance beginning Monday, Aug. 19, are:
Elementary School 8:20 a.m.-3:10 p.m.
Jr/Sr High School 8:20 a.m.-3:20 p.m.
First day of attendance for Special Education will be Friday, Aug.16. Vocational Students who attend classes at Vandalia will be Monday, Aug. 19.
High School athletic admission charges for basketball and volleyball regular season home games are adults, $4; students, $1; and seniors over 60, $3, excluding all tournaments. Jr. High and Elementary athletic admission charges for basketball and volleyball regular season home games are adults, $3; students, $1; and seniors over 60, $2, excluding all tournaments.
Tournament admission for Jr./Sr. High games will be per IHSA regulations. The district will issue a family pass that will allow any family member free admittance to all home games in either Brownstown or St. Elmo gyms at a price of $100 for the entire family (excluding tournaments). Family passes must be purchased at the Unit Office of either the St. Elmo or Brownstown school districts. Individual passes are $40. There will be a Student Athletic Participation Fee — one sport, $50; two sports, $75; and three sports, $100 per student.
The following health requirements apply to all children enrolled in an Illinois public school. Unless an exemption or extension applies, the failure to comply with the requirements noted below by Oct. 15 of the current school year will result in the student's exclusion from school until the required health forms are presented to the district.
Physical Examination requirements due upon enrollment. Must be on the State of Illinois Certificate of Child Health. Physical Examination must be completed within one year prior to entry to:
• Preschool and kindergarten (physical exam and lead screening through age 6)
• Sixth grade and ninth grade
• Any student entering St Elmo Schools for the first time
Vision Examination requirements due upon enrollment. Must be on the State of Illinois Eye Examination Report.
• Entering the State of Illinois for the first time at any grade level.
• Entering kindergarten
• Eye exam must be completed by a physician who performs eye exams or an Optometrist
Dental Examination for kindergarten, second grade and sixth grade. New dental requirement will be coming for ninth grade (anticipated in the beginning of 2020). Must be on the State of Illinois Proof of School Dental Examination.
Religious Objections
• Parents who are requesting a religious exemption to immunizations or examinations must complete the Illinois Certificate of Religious Exemption Form
• The health care provider, responsible for performing the child’s examination for required grade, must sign the form
Prescription and Over the Counter Medications
All medications taken at school require an order from a physician and written parental consent.
