The St. Elmo Lions will be having their Annual Pancake & Sausage Breakfast on March 7, 2020 from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the St. Elmo American Legion. Carry outs will be available. $5 donation. Directions to the Legion: Turn north on Walnut Street off of Route 40. At 9th Street, turn east, go two blocks.
St. Elmo Lions breakfast
