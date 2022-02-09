St. Elmo announced its junior high and high school honor rolls for the first semester.
High School
High Honors — Gracie Irene Askins, Olivia Grace Baker, Laney Elizabeth Baldrige, Mia Christina Burry, Ethan Rion Campbell, Damen Michael Connour, Vaida Lynn Crum, Edy Lyn Forbus, Macie Chayan Gammon, Peyton August Garrard, Collin James Hannagan, Jayna Marie Ireland, Cole Dean Jennings, Brady David Maxey, Nathan Thomas Miller, Derrick Conner Moore, Kelly Clark Moss, Nicholas Lavern Nelson, Lillian Marie Nolen, Julia Gaviao Perri, Addy Jo Putnam, Joslyn Alexis Sloan, Gavyn Dean Smith, Kairi Micah Speagle, Anna Jo Stine, Sydney Jo Stine, Teresa Viramontes, Audrey Kate Wilhour, Jaide Isabelle Wilhour, Lowell Michael Wilhour
Honors — Kinley Blaze Carson, Brodie Lee Casey, Marissa Lynn Dennis, Dylan Wade Dial, Ella Marie Durbin, Wyatt Lee Forbes Lane Nelson Goodwin, Natalie Justine Hoopingarner, Jason Reviel Julius, Kade Anthony King, Gavin Riley Koontz, Addie Isabelle McWhorter, Dezarae Laney Morlan, Avery Elizabeth Myers, Dalton Cole Myers, Jonah Douglas Poe, Kyra Mae Russell, Lydia Emalyne Smith, Lane Olin Stine, Torin Blaze Tish, Emily Renee Uptmor, Kyleigh Jo Ward
Honorable Mention —Addison Kelly Casey, Parker Charles Doty, Roger James Downing, Madigan Allyria Gilbert, Daniela Goretti Haslett, Eli James King, Ryan Kenneth Kraemer, Ada Josslyn Logsdon, Blaine Alan Mahon, Josiah Clyde Maxey, Emma Christine McNabb Jaylynn Rose Mary Miller, Mya Leona Jean Miller, Jarrett Christopher Pasley, Vadim Rolan Plum, Kaylee Sue Pope, Michael Cecil William Riley, Ethan Wade Schroeder, Logan Garrett Schroeder, Domenic Vincent Dale Shick, Mikenzie Rose Shick, Colton Wayne Ward, David W. Westwood, Landon James Wilhour,
Junior High
High Honors — Leah LaJada Layne, Jaidyn Marie Lock, Hannah Faith Neeley, Macey Jo Sapp, Keelan Douglas Speagle, Wade William Stine, Calvin Jack Voelker, Keegan Hunter Ward, Presley Reece Williams
Honors — William Tecumseh Sherman Baron, Ballie Leanne Booher, Chloe Kelly Ann Counts-Austln, Dayana Ashley Haslett, Audria Frances Logue, Hannah Michelle Megenhardt, Mary LeeAnn Megenhardt, Emily Faith Moore, Hunter Stephen Poe, Garrin Lloyd Polanin, Landon Robert Webster, Leila Faith Wright, Riley Raye Wright
Honorable Mention — Kade Nicholas Feller, Elyse Ann Forbus, Camila Lys Haslett, Kaden Marcellus Layne, Brenner Wade Ledbetter, Keelie Jo Miller, Grace Olivia Neeley, Jacob Ryan Westwood, Emmalyn Mae Wright
