St. Elmo School District announced its first semester honor roll.
High School
High Honors — Olivia Grace Baker, Laney Elizabeth Baldrige, Ethan Rion Campbell, Damen Michael Connour, Marissa Lynn Dennis, Dylan Wade Dial, Jade Kristine Donaldson, Wyatt Lee Forbes, Edy Lyn Forbus, Macie Chayan Gammon, Peyton August Garrard, Lauranne Surrekha A. Godts, Collin James Hannagan, Lucile Stephanie B. Hoet, Natalie Justine Hoopingarner, Jayne Marie Ireland, Leah LaJada Layne, Jaidyn Marie Lock, Addie Isabelle Mcwhorter, Jaylynn Rose Mary Miller, Dezarae Laney Morlan, Kelly Clark Moss, Avery Elizabeth Myers, Hannah Faith Neeley, Jarrett Christopher Pasley, Addy Jo Putnam, Kyra Mae Russell, Macey Jo Sapp, Gabrielle Lynnette Shelton, Lydia Emalyne Smith, Anna Jo Stine, Lane Olin Stine, Sydney Joy Stine, Wade William Stine, Torin Blaze Tish, Alice Turco Teresa Viramontes, Keegan Hunter Ward, David W. Westwood, Carly Ann Wilhour, Jaide Isabelle Wilhour, Lowell Michael Wilhour
Honors — Gracie Irene Askins, Bailie Leanne Booher, Kinley Blaze Carson, Brodie Lee Casey, Roger James Downing, Madigan Allyria Gilbert, Lane Nelson Goodwin, Daniela Goretti Haslett, Kade Anthony King, Gavin Riley Koontz, Josiah Clyde Maxey, Hunter Stephen Poe, Logan Garrett Schroeder, Mikenzie Rose Shick, Keelan Douglas Speagle, Wyatt Paul Stine, Jakob Andrew Tuveson, Colton Wayne Ward, Kyleigh Jo Ward, Jacob Ryan Westwoocl, Presley Reece Williams, Emmalyn Mae Wright, Leila Faith Wright
Honorable Mention — Tyler Wayne Beasley, Kyle David Behl, Alayna Renae Bertiaux, Kelsey Joann Nicole Brown, Parker Charles Dory, Ethan Clay Durbin, Samantha Jo Renee Durham, Elias William Heiser, Morgan Eloise Kever, Jack Nathan Kimberlin, Eli James King, Blaine Alan Mahon, Collin Roger Maxey, Lane Matthew McAllister, Emma Christine McNabb, Hunter Lew Moreland, Sierra Jane Pasley, Vadim Rolan Plum, Jonah Douglas Poe, Kaylee Sue Pope, Giovanna Reis Grasselli, Bethany Ann Schoenhoff, Ethan Wade Schroeder, Domenic Vincent Dale Shick, Kairl Micah Speagle, Jayla Grace Thull, Hallie Marie Uptmor, Andrew Wade Wilhour, Landon James Wilhour, Hailie Jane Yagow, Jessica Joyce Yagow
Junior High
High Honors — William Tecumseh Sherman Baron, Grace Olivia Neeley, Caden Anthony Stewart, Calvin Jack Voelker
Honors — Chloe Kelly Ann Austin, Kade Nicholas Feller, Jenna Rae Forbes, Elyse Ann Forbus, Dayana Ashley Haslett, Alexis Michelle Holliday, Kaden Marcellus LayneAudria Frances Logue, Emily Faith Moore, Pearson Rock Pasley, Garrln Lloyd Polanin, Bentley Mikel Sanders, Roger Dale Shick III, Izabella Rose Smith, Sullivan Reed Smith, Gabriel Thomas Uptmor, Landon Robert Webster, Riley Raye Wright
Honorable Mention — John E. Durham, Christopher Bryce Garrison, Kennedy Lynn Goodwin, Hunter Wayne Grobengieser, Callie Mae Ledbetter, Luke Adam Frederick Loy, Mary LeeAnn Megenhardt, Keelie Jo Miller, Jaxon Matthew Moore, Camden Joseph Polanin, Hunter Michael Whitaker, Jackson Ray Wilhour, Cody Bryant Wollin
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.