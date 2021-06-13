St. Elmo High School and Junior High announced its second semester honor roll.
Seventh Grade
High Honors — Hannah Falth Neeley, Wade William Stine, Carly Ann Wilhour
Honors — Bailie Leanne Booher, Macey Jo Sapp, Keelan Douglas Speagle, Presley Reece Williams, Emmalyn Mae Wright
Honorable Mention — Brenner Wade Ledbetter, Jaidyn Marie Lock, Hunter Stephen Poe, Keegan Hunter Ward, Jacob Ryan Westwood
Eighth Grade
High Honors — Lowell Michael Wilhour
Honors — Lane Olin Stine, Jaide Isabelle Wilhour
Honorable Mention — Brodie Lee Casey, Ada Josslyn Logsdon, Torin Blaze Tish, Chase Michael Truitt, Kyleigh Jo Ward, Andrew Wade Wilhour
Ninth Grade
High Honors — Gracie Irene Askins, Ethan Rion Campbell, Edy Lyn Forbus, Peyton August Garrard, Jayna Marie Ireland, Kourtney Poe, Anna Jo Stine
Honors — Kinley Blaze Carson, Macie Chayan Gammon, Jaylynn Rose Mary Miller, Dezarae Laney Morlan, Kelly Clark Moss, Kaylee Sue Pope, Kairi Micah Speagle
Honorable Mention — Josiah Clyde Maxey, Lane Matthew McAllister, Ethan Wade Schroeder, Logan Garrett Schroeder
10th Grade
High Honors — Olivia Grace Baker, Collin James Hannagan, Sydney Joy Stine
Honors — Laney Elizabeth Baldrige, Damen Michael Connour, Natalie Justin Hoopingarner, Addie Isabelle McWhorter, Avery Elizabeth Myers, Addy Jo Putnam, Kyra Mae Russell, Lydia Emalyne Smith, Teresa Viramontes
Honorable Mention — Wyatt Lee Forbes, Lane Nelson Goodwin, Kade Alnthony King, Gavin Riley Koontz, Jarrett Christopher Pasley, Jonah Douglas Poe, Colton Wayne Ward, David W. Westwood
11th Grade
High Honors — Mia Christina Burry, Xander Eli Caraway, Matilyn Renae Griggs, Derrick Conner Moore
Honors — Ella Marie Durbin, Cole Dean Jennings, Brady David Maxey, Nathan Thomas Miller, Dalton Cole Myers, Lillian Marie Nolen, Gavyn Dean Smith, Audrey Kate Wilhour
Honorable Mention — Jason Reviel Julius, Ryan Kenneth Kraemer, Mya Leona Jean Miller, Nicholas Lavern Nelson
12th Grade
High Honors — Carl Michael Brauer, Ean Lee Forbus, Jaxson Jay Rudy Porter, Emma Leeana Rhodes, David Wade Stine, Josie Rae Strauch, Elly Elizabeth Wilhour, Hailey Jayde Wright
Honorable Mention — Madison Anna-Elizabeth Doty, Joseph Steven Durbin, Romain Pascal Hoet, Kalea Dianne Yagow
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.