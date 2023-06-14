St. Elmo FFA honored at state convention

Members of the Saint Elmo FFA chapter attended the 95th annual Illinois State FFA Convention June 13-15 along with more than 5,000 other FFA members, advisors, and guests. With a 2023 theme of “Electrify,” the three-day event annually recognizes achievements of Illinois FFA members, elects the major state officer team, and celebrates agriculture.
During the convention, the following awards were presented to the Saint Elmo FFA:
Illinois State FFA Degree: Damen Connour, Lane Goodwin, & Wyatt Stine were conferred with State FFA Degrees by the Illinois Association for meeting all requirements including productive financial investments and earnings in a supervised agricultural experience and FFA participation, leadership, and academic excellence. The State FFA Degree is the highest achievement an FFA member can achieve in Illinois; less than 2% of members statewide earn this prestigious recognition.
American FFA Degree: Audrey Wilhour was recognized for earning the highest degree achievable in the National FFA Organization. The American FFA Degree will be officially conferred at the National FFA Convention in Indianapolis in October and recognizes the most dedicated members in the country who demonstrated excellence with their supervised agricultural experience, provided outstanding leadership and community service, and earned scholastic achievement throughout their FFA career.
Harvest For All Section Winner: The chapter was recognized for excellence in efforts to fight food insecurity in Illinois through dollars raised, pounds of food donated, and hours volunteered. Illinois Farm Bureau Young Leaders sponsors the Harvest For All awards.
Students at the convention were greeted with activities including a career fair featuring colleges and agribusinesses and an opportunity to engage in the history of Illinois’ capital city. The sessions featured addresses by National FFA Eastern Region Vice President Gracie Murphy, of Illinois, and from each of the retiring major state officers.
