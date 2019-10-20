St. Clare Soup Supper canceled 4 hrs ago Due to renovations in the church basement, St. Clare Parish in Altamont will not have its annual Soup Supper at the end of October. Tags Clare Soup Supper Clare Parish Basement Highway St. Renovation October Recommended for you COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS This Week's Circulars Print Edition Obituaries Bock, Clarence Mueller, John Burton, Marlene Renken, Mildred Milleville, Brenda Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesIndiana woman charged in Fifth Third Bank scarePolice question woman after suspicious package tossed at Fifth Third BankPeople make case for recreational cannabis in EffinghamGrand jury indictmentsSigns of Change: 'Martin' name removed from grocery storeEffingham County judge denies killer's conditional releaseEffingham marching band invitational SaturdayPeggy Hubbard announces U.S. Senate campaign against Dick DurbinPracticing medicine in a small townGrants for Teachers: Unit 40 Foundation surprises recipients Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.