HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital was awarded an "A" in the fall 2020 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade, a national distinction recognizing St. Anthony’s achievements protecting patients from harm and providing safer health care.
The Leapfrog Group is an independent national watchdog organization committed to health care quality and safety. The Safety Grade assigns an A, B, C, D or F grade to all general hospitals across the country and is updated every six months. It is based on a hospital’s performance in preventing medical errors, injuries, accidents, infections and other harms to patients in their care.
St. Anthony’s President and CEO Theresa Rutherford said, “This ‘A’ rating for our hospital from The Leapfrog Group is a confirmation of the daily commitment of our colleagues and medical staff in the areas of quality and safety, especially during this unprecedented time. Part of fulfilling our mission to provide high-quality care to all is our ongoing journey of performance improvement on behalf of our patients and their families. I am extremely proud of our team for achieving this ‘A’ rating, demonstrating we are always ready to provide patients with the highest quality and safest care possible at St. Anthony’s.”
“We are extremely grateful to hospital leadership and health care workers who have remained steadfast in prioritizing patient safety as our nation battles COVID-19,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “This ‘A’ is a testament to the care and commitment of those who work for St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital. With the current pandemic exposing existing flaws within the U.S. health care system, we appreciate you putting patient safety first. Lives depend on it.”
Developed under the guidance of a national Expert Panel, the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade uses up to 27 measures of publicly available hospital safety data to assign grades to more than 2,600 U.S. acute-care hospitals twice per year. The Hospital Safety Grade’s methodology is peer-reviewed and fully transparent, and the results are free to the public.
To see the hospital’s full grade details and those of others in the region, and access patient tips for staying safe in the hospital, visit hospitalsafetygrade.org and follow The Leapfrog Group on Twitter and Facebook.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.