The Village of Dieterich is excited to announce that HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital has donated $125,000 to the Wright Family Center to purchase the naming rights of the 24-Hour Fitness Center and the Basketball Court Baselines.
A sincere thank you to St. Anthony’s for their dedication to the Wright Family Center and support of the Dieterich community.
Pictured are representative of HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital and the Wright Family Center.
