HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital has earned The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval for Advanced Total Hip and Knee Replacement Certification by demonstrating continuous compliance with its performance standards.
The Gold Seal is a symbol of quality that reflects a health care organization’s commitment to providing safe and quality patient care.
HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital is one of two hospitals in the state of Illinois to have achieved this advanced orthopaedic certification. This was the second time St. Anthony’s received this advanced certification, first achieving it in 2018.
The certification, in collaboration with the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons, focuses on the pre-surgical orthopaedic consultation to the surgical procedure, hospitalization, rehabilitation activities, and follow-up visit with the orthopaedic surgeon.
St. Anthony’s also once again received The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval for Orthopaedic Certification for Total Shoulder Replacement Surgery. Advanced certification is not yet available for total shoulder replacement, so St. Anthony’s pursued and achieved basic recertification for that service.
St. Anthony’s underwent a rigorous, unannounced onsite review on March 3-5, 2020. During the onsite visit, a team of Joint Commission surveyors evaluated compliance with related certification standards including orthopaedic consultation and pre-operative, intraoperative and post-surgical orthopaedic surgeon follow-up care, with an emphasis on care across the continuum and patient involvement in decision-making. Joint Commission standards are developed in consultation with health care experts and providers, measurement experts and patients. The reviewers also conducted onsite observations and interviews.
“Advanced Total Hip and Knee Replacement Certification recognizes health care organizations committed to fostering continuous quality improvement in patient safety and quality of care,” said Mark Pelletier, RN, MS, chief operating officer, Accreditation and Certification Operations, and chief nursing executive, The Joint Commission. “We commend HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital for using certification to reduce variation in its clinical processes and to strengthen its program structure and management framework for orthopaedic patients.”
“St. Anthony’s is pleased to once again receive advanced certification from The Joint Commission, the premier health care quality improvement and accrediting body in the nation,” said Theresa Rutherford, president and CEO of HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital. “Our orthopaedic center of excellence team did an amazing job preparing for this recertification survey. This is just another step on our continuous improvement journey. We have raised the bar in orthopaedics by seeking this advanced certification on behalf of our patients to continue providing quality care close to home.”
Established in 2016 and awarded for a two-year period, the advanced certification was developed in response to the growing number of patients undergoing a total hip or total knee replacement surgery, as well as the increased focus on clinical evidence-based patient care as it relates to pain management, quality of life issues, functional limitation in mobility and the return to normal daily activities.
