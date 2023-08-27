St. Anthony of Padua Parish Pastor Peter Harman announced the addition of six new teachers for the 2023-24 school year. St. Anthony High School welcomes two new educators, and St. Anthony Grade School adds four to its teaching roster.
St. Anthony High School Principal Greg Fearday welcomed Ian Harris and Ben Zuber.
Harris, a St. Anthony School alumnus, joins St. Anthony High School as a math teacher. He most recently taught math and physics in Nashville, Tennessee, at Nashville Christian School. He has also served as a chaperone for the St. Anthony summer work camp trips to Grand Rapids, MI, Memphis, TN, and Cincinnati, OH. Harris received his Bachelor of Science in Mathematics from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville. Originally from Effingham, he and his wife have returned to live and work in the Effingham community.
Zuber joins St. Anthony High School as a new theology teacher. Before joining St. Anthony High School, Zuber was a business teacher at Charleston High School and Chrisman High School. He has also served as Director of Faith Formation at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Fairview Heights. Zuber received his Bachelor of Science in Workforce Education from Southern Illinois University Carbondale. A native of Teutopolis, he and his wife reside in Effingham with their two children.
St. Anthony Grade School Principal Cody Rincker welcomed four new teachers this school year.
Natasha Sandschafer joins the grade school as a new first grade teacher. She has previously worked at St. Anthony Grade School as a substitute teacher. Sandschafer earned her bachelor's degree in Elementary Education from Eastern Illinois University. She currently resides in Effingham with her husband and their three children.
Aubrey Myers is a new third grade teacher at St. Anthony Grade School. She has spent the last 16 years of her career teaching students in the Danville area, previously teaching first grade students at Danville District 118 for seven years, eight years teaching religion and social studies to junior high students at Schlarman Academy, a Catholic school in Danville, and a year at Bismarck-Henning Junior High with fifth graders. Myers earned her bachelor's degree in Elementary Education from Eastern Illinois University, an Ed.M in Education Policy Studies from the University of Illinois, and a Middle Grades endorsement from St. Francis University. Originally from Bismarck, Illinois, she resides in Dieterich with her husband and four children.
St. Anthony schools alumna Abigail Schmidt joins the grade school as a fifth grade teacher. Schmidt has previous experience at St. Anthony Grade School as a paraprofessional and substitute teacher. She earned her bachelor's degree in Elementary Education from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville. Schmidt has been a lifelong parishioner of St. Anthony Parish and lives in Effingham.
Blake Malatestinic also joins St. Anthony Grade School as a fifth grade teacher. Before joining the grade school, Malatestinic served as a private lesson baseball coach and camp counselor at Charleston Summer Day Camp. He earned his bachelor's degree in Elementary Education from Eastern Illinois University as a student-athlete. He earned his Master of Science in Curriculum and Instruction from Eastern Illinois University as well. Malatestinic was a member of the EIU Newman Catholic Center and received the Julian Hamerski Student Leadership Award.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.