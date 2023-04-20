HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital’s Wound Healing Center has again been named a recipient of the Center of Distinction award by Healogics, the nation’s largest provider of advanced wound care services. The Wound Healing Center has won this award every year since it opened in 2010, making them one of only five other Healogics centers nationwide to have won this award in this many consecutive years.
The Wound Healing Center achieved outstanding clinical outcomes for 12 consecutive months, including patient satisfaction rates higher than 92%. There were 532 centers eligible for the Center of Distinction award and 305 achieved the honor.
“I am extremely proud of the Wound Healing Center team for achieving this award every year since opening in 2010. This is a testament to the providers and colleagues that provide consistently high-quality, compassionate care to every patient. Their passion for bringing healing changes the lives of many people in our community, allowing them to return to their active lives,” said HSHS St. Anthony’s President and CEO Chad Markham.
St. Anthony’s Wound Healing Center is a member of the Healogics network of over 600 Wound Care Centers and offers highly specialized wound care to patients suffering from diabetic foot ulcers, pressure ulcers, infections and other chronic wounds that have not healed in a reasonable amount of time.
Advanced wound care modalities provided by the hospital’s wound care experts include negative pressure wound therapy, total contact casting, bio-engineered tissues, biosynthetic dressings and growth factor therapies. The Wound Healing Center also offers hyperbaric oxygen therapy, which works by surrounding the patient with 100% oxygen to help progress the healing of the wound.
Dr. Jeff Brummer, medical director of St. Anthony’s Wound Healing Center, expressed his appreciation for the center winning this award repeatedly over the last number of years.
“It takes extraordinary dedication, commitment and talent to achieve this high degree of care year after year, which just shows you the exceptional physicians and staff associated with St. Anthony’s Wound Healing Center,” Brummer said.
“The repeated achievement of this award demonstrates that when people are passionate about their health care professions, truly care about their patients, enjoy working together, and continue to advance their training, it shows and makes a difference in people’s lives,” said Ashley Dillingham, director of the Wound Healing Center. “Our team takes a lot of pride in achieving this award for 13 consecutive years because it demonstrates their efforts to provide the best wound care to those who need us in Effingham and surrounding areas.”
The Wound Healing Center cares for people who have wounds that have not begun to heal in two weeks or have not completely healed in six weeks. Patients can be referred by their family doctors or can refer themselves by calling St. Anthony’s Wound Healing Center to make an appointment at 217-347-3565.
