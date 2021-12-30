HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital recently honored members of its medical staff for their years of service to St. Anthony’s. St. Anthony’s annually recognizes all active members of the medical staff celebrating their fifth anniversary and subsequent anniversaries in five-year increments. This year, the hospital honored those celebrating their service anniversary this year and last year.
Nineteen members of the medical staff were honored this year for their service anniversary in 2020 and 2021. The physicians honored this year were:
For 5 years of service:
Dr. Dean Collette
Dr. Casey Duncan
Dr. Sheera Lall
Dr. Jennifer Maneja
Dr. Dawn McDaid
Dr. Jessica Prange
For 15 years of service
Dr. Jeffrey Brummer
Dr. James Flaig
Dr. Jeffrey Jenson
For 20 years of service
Dr. Sean Flynn
Dr. Robert Frost
Dr. Steven Jones
Dr. Patrick Stewart
For 25 years of service
Dr. Bashar Alzahabi
Dr. Kevin Malone
Dr. Joseph Spraul
For 30 years of service
Dr. Elene Awad
For 35 years of service
Dr. John Kay
Dr. Nash Naam
HSHS St. Anthony’s President and CEO Chad Markham shared, “We truly appreciate the long-term commitment of these physicians to their patients and are proud to work alongside them for the health and wellness of our community.”
For more information about HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital, visit St. Anthony’s website at stanthonyshospital.org.
