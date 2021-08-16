Big Raffle Winners
Grand Prize Choice of one of five 2021 vehicles (Chevrolet Trailblazer, Jeep Renegade Latitude, Ford Eco Sport, Honda Civic or Buick Encore GX) or $15,000 cash — Chad Wernsing
$1,000 cash each — Karen Zimmerman, Charlotte Schuricht, Penny Beckman
$500 cash each — Yvonne Flanigan, Jeff Althoff, Marcella Burford, Greg Nuxoll, Rick Henkelman
$500 cash or Sonos Beam Soundbar with Sonos One speakers — Jacob Dust
$300 travel gift certificate — Jim Rutledge
Country Work Table — Jeanette Barr
STIHL Kombi System with choice of two attachments — Megan Rohrer
55-inch Vizio TV — Gerald Will
Desk — Brian Colwell
Milwaukee M18 Fuel Multi-Purpose Lawn Tool — Michele Ashton
$250 liquor gift certificate — Susan Bushur
$250 cash — Ryan Finney
$250 home supplies gift certificate — Brian Colwell
$200 men's clothing gift certificate — Louise Nuxoll
Concrete Mother Mary statue — Mike and Cindy Seiler
Side board cabinet — Brad Voyles
$150 travel gift certificate — Dave Brumleve
Gift basket — Bea Wendte
$100 restaurant gift certificate — Wyatt Lawrence
$100 cash each — James McHugh, Amy Minor, Scott Kinkelaar, Jerry Schutzbach
Two hours of simulator entertainment and $50 gift certificate — Sienna Koerner
$75 restaurant gift certificate — Bill and Barb Hoene
$50 landscaping gift certificate each — Tricia Wegman, Erin Walk
$50 restaurant gift certificate each— Rhonda Griffith, Brian Henning, Chris Zaccari
Personalized item — Shirley Heuerman
Round of nine holes with cart for four — Nikki Wendt
$50 gift certificate, pour-over stand with accessory — Evan Peterson
Junior Raffle
$500 cash — Ron and Kim Willenborg
Apple iPad 8th Generation 128GB — Kevin Overbeck
Qculus Quest 2 Virtual Reality Headset 256BG — Ryan Wohltman
Nintendo Switch — Dominick Wielgos
Apple Watch Series 5 — Phil Koerner
Apple Airpods — Henry Kemme
Beats Pill+ Portable Speaker — Jan Schuette
Mystery jar of cash — Dylan Bushue
Inflatable water slide — Lincoln Miller
ESPN Indoor Arcade Basketball Game — Christian Habing
14-foot trampoline with enclosure — Brenda Brown
Power Wheels Disney Frozen Jeep Wrangler — Mary Thoele
John Deere Gator Ride On Toy — Carter Holkenbrink
Hover-1 Light-Up LED Hoverboard — Tucker Kabbes
Razor Power Core E100 Electric Scooter blue – Charlie Bains
16-inch boys bike and helmet — Max Thoele
16-inch girls bike and helmet — Harper Feldhake
Radio Flyer Wagon — Mindy Sayne
Wooden handmade childsize picnic table — Leo Jansen
American Girl Doll of the Year Kira — Vivian Buenker
Step2 Modern Cook Play Kitchen Set — Stetsyn Bonner
Little Tikes Basketball Hoop and Baseball Tee Set — Averie Kinkelaar
Princess spa package and hair products — Valentina Oliveira
$150 gift certificate and St. A Spirit wear — Michael Stockman
Tumbling Birthday Party — Cora Dasenbrock
Mini Raffle
St. Anthony schools tuition waiver $3,000 value — Kevin Stundon
Inspire Indoor Cycle and $100 yoga gift certificate — Tom and Patty Jansen
Inspire Indoor Cycle and two 30-minute training sessions — Shelia Fitzpatrick
Louis Vuitton Graceful PM in monogram beige handbag — Joe and Debbie Ungrund
Four sessions NeoSkin Rejuvenation/Tightening Package, $1,050 value — Jan Schuette
Five sessions NeoClear Laser Acne Treatment Package, $1,200 value — Sabina Winterrowd
Six sessions hair reduction package, value $1,500 — Jordan Koerner
$700 gift certificate for LawnCraft Poly Double Glider — Pamela Henkelman
Opal Nugget Ice Machine and Blackstone Griddle — Fernado Garcia
Bulldog sign and wagon of booze and liquor gift certificate — Bob Dettloff
Love local basket and Vitamix — Roy Weber
Wine cart and tasting package — Brenda Brown
