Big Raffle Winners

Grand Prize Choice of one of five 2021 vehicles (Chevrolet Trailblazer, Jeep Renegade Latitude, Ford Eco Sport, Honda Civic or Buick Encore GX) or $15,000 cash — Chad Wernsing

$1,000 cash each — Karen Zimmerman, Charlotte Schuricht, Penny Beckman

$500 cash each — Yvonne Flanigan, Jeff Althoff, Marcella Burford, Greg Nuxoll, Rick Henkelman

$500 cash or Sonos Beam Soundbar with Sonos One speakers — Jacob Dust

$300 travel gift certificate — Jim Rutledge

Country Work Table — Jeanette Barr

STIHL Kombi System with choice of two attachments — Megan Rohrer

55-inch Vizio TV — Gerald Will

Desk — Brian Colwell

Milwaukee M18 Fuel Multi-Purpose Lawn Tool — Michele Ashton

$250 liquor gift certificate — Susan Bushur

$250 cash — Ryan Finney

$250 home supplies gift certificate — Brian Colwell

$200 men's clothing gift certificate — Louise Nuxoll

Concrete Mother Mary statue — Mike and Cindy Seiler

Side board cabinet — Brad Voyles

$150 travel gift certificate — Dave Brumleve

Gift basket — Bea Wendte

$100 restaurant gift certificate — Wyatt Lawrence

$100 cash each — James McHugh, Amy Minor, Scott Kinkelaar, Jerry Schutzbach

Two hours of simulator entertainment and $50 gift certificate — Sienna Koerner

$75 restaurant gift certificate — Bill and Barb Hoene

$50 landscaping gift certificate each — Tricia Wegman, Erin Walk

$50 restaurant gift certificate each— Rhonda Griffith, Brian Henning, Chris Zaccari

Personalized item — Shirley Heuerman

Round of nine holes with cart for four — Nikki Wendt

$50 gift certificate, pour-over stand with accessory — Evan Peterson

Junior Raffle

$500 cash — Ron and Kim Willenborg

Apple iPad 8th Generation 128GB — Kevin Overbeck

Qculus Quest 2 Virtual Reality Headset 256BG — Ryan Wohltman

Nintendo Switch — Dominick Wielgos

Apple Watch Series 5 — Phil Koerner

Apple Airpods — Henry Kemme

Beats Pill+ Portable Speaker — Jan Schuette

Mystery jar of cash — Dylan Bushue

Inflatable water slide — Lincoln Miller

ESPN Indoor Arcade Basketball Game — Christian Habing

14-foot trampoline with enclosure — Brenda Brown

Power Wheels Disney Frozen Jeep Wrangler — Mary Thoele

John Deere Gator Ride On Toy — Carter Holkenbrink

Hover-1 Light-Up LED Hoverboard — Tucker Kabbes

Razor Power Core E100 Electric Scooter blue – Charlie Bains

16-inch boys bike and helmet — Max Thoele

16-inch girls bike and helmet — Harper Feldhake

Radio Flyer Wagon — Mindy Sayne

Wooden handmade childsize picnic table — Leo Jansen

American Girl Doll of the Year Kira — Vivian Buenker

Step2 Modern Cook Play Kitchen Set — Stetsyn Bonner

Little Tikes Basketball Hoop and Baseball Tee Set — Averie Kinkelaar

Princess spa package and hair products — Valentina Oliveira

$150 gift certificate and St. A Spirit wear — Michael Stockman

Tumbling Birthday Party — Cora Dasenbrock

Mini Raffle

St. Anthony schools tuition waiver $3,000 value — Kevin Stundon

Inspire Indoor Cycle and $100 yoga gift certificate — Tom and Patty Jansen

Inspire Indoor Cycle and two 30-minute training sessions — Shelia Fitzpatrick

Louis Vuitton Graceful PM in monogram beige handbag — Joe and Debbie Ungrund

Four sessions NeoSkin Rejuvenation/Tightening Package, $1,050 value — Jan Schuette

Five sessions NeoClear Laser Acne Treatment Package, $1,200 value — Sabina Winterrowd

Six sessions hair reduction package, value $1,500 — Jordan Koerner

$700 gift certificate for LawnCraft Poly Double Glider — Pamela Henkelman

Opal Nugget Ice Machine and Blackstone Griddle — Fernado Garcia

Bulldog sign and wagon of booze and liquor gift certificate — Bob Dettloff

Love local basket and Vitamix — Roy Weber

Wine cart and tasting package — Brenda Brown

