Big Raffle
$15,000 cash — Lisa Strullmeyer
$1,000 cash — Debbie Stevens
$1,000 cash — Peyton Clark
$1,000 cash — Clint Spruell
65-inch Vizio TV — Tom Schutzbach
$500 cash —Dave Unkraut
$500 cash — Deanna Koester
$500 cash — Donna Broom
$500 cash — Chris and Cindy Niebrugge
$500 cash — Jane Bechtold-Day
$500 cash — Karen Zimmerman
$500 cash — Rex Goodwin
Four tickets and parking pass to "My Name is Not Mom" — Doug Pagel
$300 travel gift certificate — Noah Brandenburger
Cherry table — Brian Dust
STIHL Kombi System — Sharon Fulk
Desk — Travis Shields
Milwaukee Lawn tool — Mark Verdeyen
$250 liquor gift certificate — Doug Schultz
$250 cash — Ashley Bierman
$200 clothing gift certificate — Barbara Kesterson
Cross statue — Maggie Bushue
Entry side table — Tom Steppe
$150 travel gift certificate — Connie Niebrugge
Gift basket — Mary Louise Hoene
$150 restaurant gift certificate — Melissa Steffee
$100 cash — Lynn Kowalski
$100 cash — Todd Mahon
$100 cash — Carrie Weiss
Two hours simulator entertainment and $50 gift certificate — John and Lisa Wortman
Two hours simulator entertainment and $50 gift certificate — Mark and Nancy Sargent
$100 cash — Brock and Susan Goeckner
$100 cash — Barbara Doedtman
$75 restaurant gift certificate — Mary Koester
$75 restaurant gift certificate — Judy Kinkelaar
$75 restaurant gift certificate — Doug Coulter
$75 restaurant gift certificate — Alex Flach
$50 restaurant gift certificate — Kelly Fritscher
50 restaurant gift certificate — Diane Niebrugge
Personalized item — Bert Kaufman
Round of nine holes of golf with cart for four — Claire Lustig
$50 coffee gift certificate — Emily and Kirk Hartke
Mini Raffle
Tuition waiver — Ava Jones
Inspire Indoor Cycle — Ashley Brummer
Inspire Indoor Cycle — Carrie Brown
Louis Vuitton Graceful PM Handbag — Jody and Ron Will
Medical spa package — Rachel Fearday
Weekend campground getaway package — Megan Harris
Opal Nugget Ice Machine and $250 liquor gift certificate — Avery Braunecker
$700 gift certificate LawnCraft Poly Double Glider — Janet Jansen
Four tickets to Illinois home football game plus parking, two tickets Illinois vs. Mizzou basketball game and $500 cash — Ashley Brummer
Bourbon Barrel with Whiskey — Kelly Sager
iHome AutoVac Eclipse, Bulldog bag set and $100 restaurant gift certificate — Lynn Kowalski
