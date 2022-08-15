Big Raffle

$15,000 cash — Lisa Strullmeyer

$1,000 cash — Debbie Stevens

$1,000 cash — Peyton Clark

$1,000 cash — Clint Spruell

65-inch Vizio TV — Tom Schutzbach

$500 cash —Dave Unkraut

$500 cash — Deanna Koester

$500 cash — Donna Broom

$500 cash — Chris and Cindy Niebrugge

$500 cash — Jane Bechtold-Day

$500 cash — Karen Zimmerman

$500 cash — Rex Goodwin

Four tickets and parking pass to "My Name is Not Mom" — Doug Pagel

$300 travel gift certificate — Noah Brandenburger

Cherry table — Brian Dust

STIHL Kombi System — Sharon Fulk

Desk — Travis Shields

Milwaukee Lawn tool — Mark Verdeyen

$250 liquor gift certificate — Doug Schultz

$250 cash — Ashley Bierman

$200 clothing gift certificate — Barbara Kesterson

Cross statue — Maggie Bushue

Entry side table — Tom Steppe

$150 travel gift certificate — Connie Niebrugge

Gift basket — Mary Louise Hoene

$150 restaurant gift certificate — Melissa Steffee

$100 cash — Lynn Kowalski

$100 cash — Todd Mahon

$100 cash — Carrie Weiss

Two hours simulator entertainment and $50 gift certificate — John and Lisa Wortman

Two hours simulator entertainment and $50 gift certificate — Mark and Nancy Sargent

$100 cash — Brock and Susan Goeckner

$100 cash — Barbara Doedtman

$75 restaurant gift certificate — Mary Koester

$75 restaurant gift certificate — Judy Kinkelaar

$75 restaurant gift certificate — Doug Coulter

$75 restaurant gift certificate — Alex Flach

$50 restaurant gift certificate — Kelly Fritscher

50 restaurant gift certificate — Diane Niebrugge

Personalized item — Bert Kaufman

Round of nine holes of golf with cart for four — Claire Lustig

$50 coffee gift certificate — Emily and Kirk Hartke

Mini Raffle

Tuition waiver — Ava Jones

Inspire Indoor Cycle — Ashley Brummer

Inspire Indoor Cycle — Carrie Brown

Louis Vuitton Graceful PM Handbag — Jody and Ron Will

Medical spa package — Rachel Fearday

Weekend campground getaway package — Megan Harris

Opal Nugget Ice Machine and $250 liquor gift certificate — Avery Braunecker

$700 gift certificate LawnCraft Poly Double Glider — Janet Jansen

Four tickets to Illinois home football game plus parking, two tickets Illinois vs. Mizzou basketball game and $500 cash — Ashley Brummer

Bourbon Barrel with Whiskey — Kelly Sager

iHome AutoVac Eclipse, Bulldog bag set and $100 restaurant gift certificate — Lynn Kowalski

Tags

Trending Video