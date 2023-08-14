Below are 2023 Big and Mini Raffle winners from the St. Anthony Parish Picnic.

Big Raffle

$15,000 cash, Audra Schultz

$2,000 cash, Barbara Mitchell

$1,000 cash, Michelle Dasenbrock

$1,000 cash, Nancy Meinhart

$500 cash, Leonard Bushur

$500 cash, Mary Willenborg

$500 cash, Bobbi Brunoehler

$500 cash, Judith Willenborg

$500 cash, Alf Doedtman

$500 cash, Darlene Unkraut

$500 cash, Jeremy Hoke

$500 gift certificate, Jordan Amlong

$300 gift certificate, Sr. Jane Hotze

Maple Work Table, Pete Althoff

STIHL Kombi System with choice of two attachments, Angie Haarmann

65-inch TV, Joan Koester

Adirondack chair, Jamie Pearson

$250 cash, Eli Dasenbrock

$250 cash, Mitch and Jordan Wohltman

$250 cash, Steve Goldstein

$250 cash, Melissa Sprecher

$250 gift certificate, Jenny Kabbes

$250 gift certificate, Brian Sandschafer

$250 gift certificate, Debbie Kabbes

$150 gift certificate, Judy Overbeck

Air fryer and product basket, Theresa Rawlings

$150 gift certificate, Tom Dial

$100 cash, Mike Mathy

$100 cash, Michael Bierman

$100 gift certificate, Richard and Karen Henkelman

$100 gift certificate, Kevin and Michelle Krueger

$100 gift certificate, Fred Nuxoll

$100 gift certificate, Erin Habing

$100 gift certificate, Sylvia Semple

$100 gift certificate, Lori Martin

Obagi Facial gift certificate, Luke Koester

Two hours of simulator entertainment and $50 gift certificate, Kathy Bierman

Two hours of simulator entertainment and $50 gift certificate, Ed/Laura Deters

$75 gift certificate, Bart Willenborg

$75 gift certificate, Angie Bierman

Round of nine holes with cart for four, Debbie Hodge

Coffee and accessory bundle, Linda Wendling

Mini Raffle

2024 St. Anthony tuition waiver and Jedco Spirit pack, Chuck Schumacher

Electric scooter, Jen Frisbie

Inspire Home Gym Cage System, Lois Hartke

Louis Vuitton Graceful PM, Colleen Horn

Weekend getaway, April Ritz

Four-session package of EmFace, Christy Hakman

MetaQuest 2, U of I football and basketball tickets, Stephanie Gannaway

Mystery cash and Orca Cooler, Linda Kalike

$700 gift certificate LawnCraft Poly Double Glider, Sue Hartke

Tags

Trending Video