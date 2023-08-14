Below are 2023 Big and Mini Raffle winners from the St. Anthony Parish Picnic.
Big Raffle
$15,000 cash, Audra Schultz
$2,000 cash, Barbara Mitchell
$1,000 cash, Michelle Dasenbrock
$1,000 cash, Nancy Meinhart
$500 cash, Leonard Bushur
$500 cash, Mary Willenborg
$500 cash, Bobbi Brunoehler
$500 cash, Judith Willenborg
$500 cash, Alf Doedtman
$500 cash, Darlene Unkraut
$500 cash, Jeremy Hoke
$500 gift certificate, Jordan Amlong
$300 gift certificate, Sr. Jane Hotze
Maple Work Table, Pete Althoff
STIHL Kombi System with choice of two attachments, Angie Haarmann
65-inch TV, Joan Koester
Adirondack chair, Jamie Pearson
$250 cash, Eli Dasenbrock
$250 cash, Mitch and Jordan Wohltman
$250 cash, Steve Goldstein
$250 cash, Melissa Sprecher
$250 gift certificate, Jenny Kabbes
$250 gift certificate, Brian Sandschafer
$250 gift certificate, Debbie Kabbes
$150 gift certificate, Judy Overbeck
Air fryer and product basket, Theresa Rawlings
$150 gift certificate, Tom Dial
$100 cash, Mike Mathy
$100 cash, Michael Bierman
$100 gift certificate, Richard and Karen Henkelman
$100 gift certificate, Kevin and Michelle Krueger
$100 gift certificate, Fred Nuxoll
$100 gift certificate, Erin Habing
$100 gift certificate, Sylvia Semple
$100 gift certificate, Lori Martin
Obagi Facial gift certificate, Luke Koester
Two hours of simulator entertainment and $50 gift certificate, Kathy Bierman
Two hours of simulator entertainment and $50 gift certificate, Ed/Laura Deters
$75 gift certificate, Bart Willenborg
$75 gift certificate, Angie Bierman
Round of nine holes with cart for four, Debbie Hodge
Coffee and accessory bundle, Linda Wendling
Mini Raffle
2024 St. Anthony tuition waiver and Jedco Spirit pack, Chuck Schumacher
Electric scooter, Jen Frisbie
Inspire Home Gym Cage System, Lois Hartke
Louis Vuitton Graceful PM, Colleen Horn
Weekend getaway, April Ritz
Four-session package of EmFace, Christy Hakman
MetaQuest 2, U of I football and basketball tickets, Stephanie Gannaway
Mystery cash and Orca Cooler, Linda Kalike
$700 gift certificate LawnCraft Poly Double Glider, Sue Hartke
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.