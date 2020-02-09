St. Anthony’s Junior High Scholastic Bowl team kicked off its season with wins over Cumberland and Altamont Lutheran Interparish in a triangular meet held at St. Anthony on Feb. 4.
The varsity team defeated Cumberland 300-110, and Altamont Lutheran 240-85. Joanna Mitchell scored 140 toss-up points, with Elliot Frisbie scoring 70, and Maggie Broeker Wright adding 30.
In junior varsity action, St. Anthony defeated Cumberland 120-35, but fell to ALIS by a score of 65-100. For the JV, Calvin Sudkamp led the scoring with 70 toss-up points, with Susie Broeker Wright, Zane Barnes and Sadie Stanley adding 10 points apiece.
St. Anthony Junior High Scholastic Bowl participants this year are eighth graders Maggie Broeker Wright, Carson Fallert, Elliot Frisbie, Mac Levin and Joanna Mitchell; seventh graders Cailey Dorris, Madison Hoene, Evan Meyer, Max Seachrist and Calvin Sudkamp; and sixth graders Zane Barnes, Susie Broeker Wright, Maddux Clark, Elvin Martinez, Jackson Schultz, Sadie Stanley, Veronica Sudkamp and Jenny Tawdros. The Bullpups are coached by Roberta Meyer and Angie Tkachuk.
