St. Anthony High School to present 'The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical'

St. Anthony High School and SAMBA will present the new musical, "The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical," based on the book by author, Rick Riordan.
This production is directed by Monique Hortenstine, with musical direction by Angie Tkachuk and choreography by Andi Hortenstine. Performances are in the St. Anthony High School Multi-Purpose Room on Friday, Nov. 5, at 7 p.m.; Saturday, Nov. 6, at 7 p.m.; and Sunday, Nov. 7, at 2 p.m.
As the half-blood son of a Greek god, Percy Jackson has newly discovered powers he can't control, a destiny he doesn't want, and a mythology textbook's worth of monsters on his trail. When Zeus' master lightning bolt is stolen and Percy becomes the prime suspect, he has to find and return the bolt to prove his innocence and prevent a war between the gods. But to succeed on his quest, Percy will have to do more than catch the thief. He must travel to the Underworld and back; solve the riddle of the Oracle, which warns him of betrayal by a friend; and come to terms with the father who abandoned him. Adapted from the best-selling book "The Lightning Thief" by Rick Riordan and featuring a thrilling original rock score, "The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical" is an action-packed mythical adventure "worthy of the gods," according to Time Out New York.
Tickets for "The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical" are currently on sale to the public in the SAHS office during school hours. Seating is very limited with all social distancing/guideline measures in place for this production.
The cast and crew of "The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical" are Ada Rozene, Adrian Fitzjarrald, Aidan Braunecker, Alex Ciorna, Alex Reed, Allison Repking, Anna Kabbes, Anna Zaccari, Ashley Dorris, Bridget Sudkamp, Calvin Sudkamp, Caroline Hoene, Carrey Goeckner, Chloe Jenson, Conlan Walsh, Elizabeth Kabbes, Ella Swearingen, Ellie Vahling, Elliot Frisbie, Emma Helmink, Evan Meyer, Grace Niebrugge, Grace Walker, Greer Weis, Griffen Elder, Joanna Mitchell, Katie Wrigley, Maddy Brummer, Madison Hoene, Maggie Broeker-Wright, Mason Bloemer, Nora Gannaway, Sam Deters and Sean Bailey.
