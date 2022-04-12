Effingham ‑ St. Anthony High School will host a Community Blood Drive from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, April 27 at 304 E. Roadway Ave., Effingham, inside the cafeteria.
To donate, please contact ImpactLife Urbana at (800) 747‑5401 or visit www.bloodcenter.org and use code 70749 to locate the drive. Masks and appointments are required.
Potential donors must be at least 17 years of age (16 with parental permission form available through www.bloodcenter.org) and weigh more than 110 pounds. A photo I.D. is required to donate. For questions about eligibility, please call ImpactLife at (800) 747‑5401. Donors who last gave blood on or before 3/2/22 are eligible to give at this drive.
Blood donation is a safe, simple procedure that takes about 45 minutes to one hour. Individuals with diabetes or controlled high blood pressure may be accepted as eligible donors.
ImpactLife is the provider of blood and blood components to more than 125 hospitals in Illinois, Iowa, Missouri and Wisconsin. In your area, ImpactLife is the exclusive provider to HSHS St. Anthony's Memorial Hospital.All donors will receive a voucher for a $10 EGgift Card redeemable at Amazon, Target, Starbucks, Home Depot, Subway, Lowes or Walmart AND a tree planted in their name to aid in reforestation efforts!!
