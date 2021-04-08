St. Anthony High School presents 'The Addams Family: A New Musical Comedy'

St. Anthony High School and SAMBA invite you to the crazy, kooky tale of “The Addams Family: A New Musical Comedy,” directed by Monique Hortenstine with musical direction by Angie Tkachuk and choreography by Andi Hortenstine assisted by Megan Koenig.
The musical will be performed in the St. Anthony High School Multi-Purpose Room at 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 15, Friday, April 16, and Saturday, April 17; and at 2 p.m. Sunday, April 18.
“The Addams Family,” a comical feast that embraces the wackiness in every family, features an original story and it’s every father’s nightmare: Wednesday Addams, the ultimate princess of darkness, has grown up and fallen in love with a sweet, smart young man from a respectable family — a man her parents have never met.
And if that wasn’t upsetting enough, Wednesday confides in her father and begs him not to tell her mother. Now, Gomez Addams must do something he’s never done before: keep a secret from his beloved wife, Morticia.
Everything will change for the whole family on the fateful night they host a dinner for Wednesday’s “normal” boyfriend and his parents.
Tickets for “The Addams Family: A New Musical Comedy” are currently on sale for $8 each to the public by contacting SAMBA officer Jamie Sayne at samba@stanthony.com or attending the upcoming public sale at the SAHS lobby on Monday, April 12, from 8:15 to 9 a.m.
Seating is limited due to social distancing/guideline measures in place for this production.
