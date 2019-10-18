St. Anthony High School and SAMBA ask you to join us for the fun-filled tale of, “Matilda The Musical.”
Directed by Mrs. Monique Hortenstine; musical direction by Mrs Angie Tkachuk and choreography by Ms. Ilenia Hails, assisted by Ms. Megan Koenig. Performed in the St. Anthony High School Multi Purpose Room on Friday, Nov. 1 at 7 pm; Saturday, Nov. 2 at 7 p.m.; and Sunday, Nov. 3 at 2 p.m.
Matilda is the story of an extraordinary little girl with extraordinary powers. The daughter of insensitive, difficult parents, Matilda finds refuge in library books and in creating her own stories. Things are no better at school, where Matilda also faces a tyrannical and cruel headmistress, Miss Trunchbull, who believes in Crunchem Hall’s motto: “Bambinatum est Magitum,” or “Children are Maggots.”
She finds companionship in her teacher, well-intentioned Miss Honey, who is unfortunately, shy and fragile. Brave little Matilda knows she has to stand up against the adults in her world, and in doing so, discovers her own remarkable powers. Matilda’s bravery teaches Miss Honey and her classmates an important lesson – that even though life can be hard, “nobody but me is gonna change my story” so “sometimes you have to be a little bit naughty.”
Tickets for Matilda The Musical go on sale to the general public in the SAHS office on Monday, Oct. 21 for $8 each.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.