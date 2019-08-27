St. Anthony of Padua Parish Pastor Fr. Chuck Edwards. along with Grade School Principal Matt Sturgeon announce the addition of new faculty and staff for the upcoming 2019-2020 school year.
St. Anthony Grade School welcomes Sara Bernhard as a new preschool teacher.
After attending University of Illinois Springfield to receive her bachelor’s degree in Elementary Education, she served as a first grade teacher at Beecher City School District, as well as a substitute teacher. Bernhard is a St. Anthony Grade School and St. Anthony High School alumna. She resides in Effingham with her husband, Zach, and their four children.
Also new to the grade school is Maria Hille. Hille has worked with St. Anthony Grade School as a teacher aide for the 3- and 4-year-old preschool classes for the past three years. She will now serve as one of the teachers for the 3-year-old program, as well as continue as an aide for the 4-year-old program. She earned an associate’s degree in Elementary Education from Lake Land College, and is also currently pursuing a bachelor's degree from Greenville University. Hille resides in Effingham.
Another St. Anthony schools alumna, Leslie Probst, joined the grade school as Jr. High Special Education teacher and intermediate paraprofessional. Probst has prior teaching experience at Newton Community High School, where she taught family and consumer science courses. She received a bachelor's degree in Urban and Regional Planning from University of Illinois in Urbana-Champaign, and post-baccalaureate in Career and Technical Education from Eastern Illinois University. Probst resides in Effingham with her three children.
Sarah Flessner has been hired as the new Speech Therapist. Prior to joining St Anthony Grade School, she served as a Speech Therapist for Henry-Stark Counties Special Education District and Mid-State Special Education District. Flessner received both a bachelor's degree and master's degree in Communication Sciences and Disorders from Western Illinois University. She currently resides in Jewett with her husband, Luke, and three children.
In addition to the new teachers, Cindy Hoene has been hired as a part-time paraprofessional to help with the preschool program.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.