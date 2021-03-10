St. Anthony Grade School Principal Cody Rincker invites prospective students and their families to an open house to learn more about the opportunities available at the school.
The open house will be at the grade school at 405 N. Second St., Effingham, and is scheduled from 4 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 17. Families with students interested in attending preschool through eighth grade are encouraged to attend.
“We are very proud of our school and our students, and we invite parents to visit our school to see what sets us apart from other programs,” said Rincker. “Most importantly, every day is filled with prayer. Academically, we also offer the benefit of smaller class sizes, so students receive the individualized attention they need to excel in school.”
During the open house, participants will have the opportunity to visit with administrators, talk with teachers, tour the school with current students, and visit classrooms. Prospective families will have a chance to see first-hand how the school integrates technology and personalized digital learning.
“As a Catholic school, our main goal is to teach our students the importance of faith and character. Additionally, we understand the importance of challenging our students on an academic level,” said Rincker. “Our curriculum is designed to lead our students to success and to prepare them for high school.”
St. Anthony Grade School offers students a variety of opportunities, including small class sizes with the average class size of 21 students; daily prayer and religion class, with all faiths welcome; strong emphasis on moral character; technology in the classroom, with students in all grade levels using iPads regularly to learn and complete work.
No RSVP is required to attend the event. Masks are required, and social distancing practices are encouraged. Prospective families with last names starting with letters A through L are invited to stop by anytime between 4 and 5:30 p.m., and guests with last names beginning with M through Z are encourage to attend between 5:30 and 7:30 p.m.
For more information, contact Rincker at 217-347-0419 or email, crincker@stanthony.com.
