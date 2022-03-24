St. Anthony Grade School present 'Annie Jr.'

St. Anthony Grade School and SAMBA present the musical, "Annie Jr," based on the popular comic strip and adapted from the Tony Award-winning Best Musical.
This production is directed by Carolyn Spraul, with musical direction by Angie Tkachuk and choreography by Jamie Sayne, assisted by Anna Zaccari.
Performances are in the St. Anthony High School Multi-Purpose Room at 7 p.m. Friday, April 1, and Saturday, April 2, and at 2 p.m. Sunday, April 3.
With equal measures of pluck and positivity, little orphan Annie charms everyone’s hearts despite a next-to-nothing start in 1930s New York City. Annie is determined to find the parents who abandoned her years ago on the doorstep of an orphanage run by the cruel Miss Hannigan. Annie eventually foils Miss Hannigan’s evil plans, finding a new home and family in billionaire Oliver Warbucks, his personal secretary, Grace Farrell, and a lovable mutt named Sandy.
Tickets for "Annie Jr." are currently on sale to the public at the St. Anthony Grade School office during school hours.
