St. Anthony church introduces new mission, vision, logos

Fr. Al Allen, Pastor of St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church in Effingham, announced its parish's new mission, vision, and value statements. Parish leadership also recommended a full logo rebrand this spring to correspond with the new vision, mission and values.
The catalyst for change began in early 2020, following the completion of the 2017 Diocesan Synod in Springfield. St. Anthony parish priests and a group of parishioners reviewed the outcomes and goals of Synod 2017. They determined it was time to refresh the parish mission statement, which was more than 15 years old. The group wanted to ensure that the new mission, vision and values better reflected the diocesan goals of stewardship and discipleship. The updated vision, mission and values intend to build up the faith and energize those within the parish and schools.
Parish and school leadership worked together with their marketing team to develop a new logo to fully encompass the goal of a total stewardship and discipleship parish. The new logo includes a shield of faith, which symbolizes strength and protection, surrounding an illustration of Saint Anthony of Padua holding the infant Jesus in his arms.
This new logo replaces three separate logos, initially designed in 2005, that once represented the church and schools individually. Today, the new logo is the same for the church and schools. It unifies its identity as a Catholic parish and school system.
The new vision, mission and values and the updated logo scheme will be integrated throughout the campus facilities. A new website will be coming this summer. More information can be found at stanthony.com/brand.
St. Anthony of Padua Parish is a Catholic Church founded in 1858, and now has a congregation of more than 1,300 families and nearly 3,200 members. One of the founding missions of St. Anthony Parish included Catholic Education and Formation. Today, St. Anthony is the only preschool through grade 12 Catholic school system in downstate Illinois. It educates an average of more than 700 students annually. St. Anthony schools are Catholic, co-educational schools that provide a learning environment steeped in tradition and committed to excellence in education. The school system offers a comprehensive curriculum where students are encouraged to discover and develop their talents and potential while confirming values and living in faith. More information can be found at www.stanthony.com.
