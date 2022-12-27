Four sisters and the Associate from School Sisters of Notre Dame met on Dec. 13 at St Anthony parish center in Effingham. Since it was the time of Advent, the group wanted to share Christian charity by donating clothes, snacks and blankets to the Crisis Nursery in Effingham.
The meeting began with hot chocolate as each person shared what they had chosen to donate.
It was a joy to take those donations to the Crisis Nursery and to receive a tour by the executive director, Meghan Rewers.
