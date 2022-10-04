Springfield Clinic’s Bariatric Weight Loss Center services are now available in Effingham, Flora and Newton to eligible patients.
“Providing comprehensive patient care includes offering bariatric weight loss services when it will improve quality of life for a patient,” said Jeffrey Jenson, MD. “By expanding this service, we are going to improve the patient experience throughout south-central Illinois.”
Patients can now schedule a consultation appointment to determine if a surgical or non-surgical solution is best for them.
Springfield Clinic’s Bariatric Weight Loss Center was developed to provide patients with comprehensive and compassionate care throughout their weight loss journey. Everyone’s journey is different. To accommodate that, the center combines evidence-based treatment with an individualized approach for each patient.
“The Bariatric Weight Loss Center is focused on providing a unique patient experience that is convenient and useful to them,” said Pam Davis, program director for the Bariatric Weight Loss Center. “This expansion will help patients in south-central Illinois get access to high-quality bariatric care.”
Springfield Clinic’s comprehensive care team includes:
• Registered Dietitians
• Physical Therapists
• Mental Health Therapist
• Nurses
• Bariatrician
• Surgeon
• Insurance Specialist
Participating care team members include:
Springfield Clinic Effingham — Jeffrey Jenson, MD; Megan Smith, RN; Jill Wente, RN
Springfield Clinic Flora — Jennifer Maneja, MD; Linda Newby, RN
Springfield Clinic Newton — Melinda Barthelme, APN; Teresa Pickens, CMA
