Springfield Clinic was recognized by the Business Intelligence Group as an Organization of the Year for their 2023 Excellence in Customer Service Awards.
This annual business awards program recognizes entities that communicate with their customers to provide a differentiated level of customer service.
“The role of customer service is changing every day and the winners of this year’s program highlight the people, organizations and products that are really improving how consumers connect with companies." said Maria Jimenez, chief nominations officer of the Business Intelligence Group.
Springfield Clinic was recognized as an Organization of the Year for their exceptional performance to rally 3,500 employees alongside their 650 care providers across 90 locations to continually improve the patient experience. Their likelihood to recommend, or Net Promoter Score, increased six points over the past two years with a strong emphasis on their "Elevate the Positive" program of ongoing customer service training, operational oversight and employee recognition.
As a physician-owned medical group, Springfield Clinic‘s values are rooted in the communities they have served for more 84 years, and customer service has always been at the forefront.
“We believe deeply that ‘doing what‘s right for the patient’ starts with scheduling the appointment and doesn’t end with the conclusion of the office visit. Just as our physician-owners are empowered to direct patient care according to their expertise, we empower our employees to create exceptional, meaningful experiences at every touch point, whether on the phone, at the front desk or greeting them as they walk through our door," said Zach Kerker, Vice President of Brand, Experience and Advocacy for Springfield Clinic.
To stay focused on what matters to their patients, Springfield Clinic pays close attention to customer service feedback gathering more than 90,000 patient surveys last year, as well as tracking inbound calls, online messages and handwritten letters to identify operational excellence and areas for improvement.
“When you listen to the feedback from your employees and your patients, you can develop meaningful training, accountability and recognition programs to embed exceptional service into the culture of your team, every day." said Kim Leistner Root, Director of Experience and Internal Communication.
For more information about the Excellence in Customer Service visit https://www.bintelligence.com/excellence-in-customer-service-awards.
