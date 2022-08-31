Springfield Clinic has become certified as a Most Loved Workplace, backed by Best Practice Institute (BPI) research and analysis. Most Loved Workplace validation provides the most comprehensive look at workplace sentiment for organizations today.
“We're thrilled to be named a Most Loved Workplace! Our goal has always been to remove the day-to-day obstacles for our team so they can put their full focus on the most important thing: providing great care to our patients. We prioritize skill and leadership development, while offering technology and communication tools that make their lives easier and the care they provide better. Happy employees = happy patients," said Ray Williams, CEO of Springfield Clinic.
Most Loved Workplaces certifies companies where employees are the happiest and most satisfied at work. Springfield Clinic became certified as a Most Loved Workplace based on its scores on the Love of Workplace Index, which surveyed employees on various elements around employee satisfaction and sentiment, including the level of respect, collaboration, support and sense of belonging they feel inside the company.
"I started Most Loved Workplaces out of inspiration from my community of people who consciously place love for their employees at the center of their business model," said Louis Carter, founder and CEO of BPI and a social/organizational psychologist, thought leader, entrepreneur and author. Carter's book, "In Great Company: How to Spark Peak Performance by Creating an Emotionally Connected Workplace," identifies the specific areas needed to become a highly respected, reputable organization where people love to work with each other – a Most Loved Workplace.
In its original research that created Most Loved Workplace criteria, backed by BPI, Most Loved Workplace surveyed more than 175 companies and more than 3,000 executives across the United States, the Middle East/Northern Africa and Southeast Asia. They found that productivity rises as employee sentiment increases, with 94% of responders saying they did three to four times more work for a company they loved and 95% saying they stayed at companies they loved three to four times longer.
