Preparation for the spring season of the Lake Land College Community Choir has begun. Rehearsals are held on Tuesday nights in the Lake Land College Theater from 7 to 9:30 p.m.
All singers age 18 and older are welcome to participate and no audition is required. The choir includes college students as well as area residents, forming a group of approximately 45 mixed voices.
Choir members may earn one hour of college credit for singing in the choir. Interested singers can register online for MUS-104-11565. However, registration for college credit is not required and participation in the choir is free for those who do not register.
This season the choir will look back to the 1970s, singing "Lean on Me," in an arrangement that includes the inspirational hymn, "We Shall Overcome," along with "Everything Is Beautiful," "What the World Needs Now" and "He Ain't Heavy (He's My Brother)."
Another set will be a musical journey across the U.S., including "Big Easy on My Mind," "New York, New York," "Walking in Memphis," and concluding with Johnny Cash's hit "I've Been Everywhere."
"The choir presents a unique opportunity for area residents. Singers from many different walks of life come together to make new friends, improve their skills, and most of all, to share in the joy of making music," Nancy Caldwell, director of the choir and Lake Land College music instructor, said.
Caldwell added that singers will enjoy the variety of musical styles featured in the spring program, and noted that the community choir has brought many residents to the Lake Land campus for the first time.
"The college welcomes members of the community to campus to explore all the many opportunities offered for education and personal growth," Caldwell said.
The season will conclude with a concert on Sunday, March 29, at 3 p.m. in the Theater.
For more information, contact Caldwell at 217-821-6469.
