University of Illinois Master Gardeners and Naturalists will be hosting an Annual Spring Fling/Garden Day Saturday, March 21, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Kaskaskia College Lifelong Learning Center 27210 College Road, Centralia.
If you are new to gardening or have a lifetime of experience, you will find attending Spring Fling to be both entertaining and informative.
"After the long winter, we are all anxious for spring to get here both gardeners and non-gardeners alike", said Gail DeVilbiss, Extension Ag and Natural Resource Coordinator.
Spring Fling is organized as a learning and social event to bring together area gardeners and outdoor naturalists of all levels from beginner to experienced. Speakers and activities reflect this year's theme "Gardening for a Lifetime, the Evolution of the Garden and Gardening."
This year's Spring Fling has something for everyone. Keynote Speaker will be Horticulturist June Hutson. Hutson recently retired after 40 years at the Missouri Botanical Garden (MOBOT), the last 20 were overseeing the gardens at the Kemper Center for Home Gardening at MOBOT. A recent article about Hutson's career stated that "she is the finest plants woman in the entire region because of her exceptional experience and quality of skill." Hutson will share her experiences over her long career at the garden.
Additional programs will include presentations from Charlie Pitts, a Master Naturalist and St Louis Audubon Advisor for Creating Backyard Habitats, Extension Volunteers presenting "Under the Canopy, Selecting and Maintaining Trees for your landscape; and Gardens of Australia from Master Gardener Jane Chapman, who recently traveled there.
Master volunteers and staff will share local projects they are involved with in their communities. In addition to the scheduled programs, there will be additional information available throughout the day. Each Extension Office will share a display that has the common theme of "Gardening for a Lifetime, the Evolution of the Garden and the Gardener." Some displays will include ergonomic tools, container gardening, raised-bed gardening, native trees, favorite books for the gardener/naturalist and more. Master Gardeners will also staff a Help Desk booth.
There is a modest fee to attend this program that will include all talks, lunch and door prizes.
Register online at go.illinois.edu/SpringFling or by calling 618-526-4551 by March 12.
