The 43rd annual Spragg-Beck family reunion was held on Aug. 25 at the Altamont Municipal Building.
The hosts this year were Linda Eyth, Karen Hirtzel, Paul Hooks and Mary Hendricks. There were 43 in attendance for the potluck meal. The business meeting followed.
Marriages reported were Benjamin and Cherode (Sowers) Hooks on Sept. 28, 2018.
Births reported were Clyde Joshua Hooks, son of Joshua and Nicole Hooks, on Oct. 20, 2018; Jax Edward Jahraus, son of Jacob and Nicole Jahraus, on Dec. 15, 2018; and Harper Rose Hooks, daughter of Benjamin and Cherode Hooks, born on June 5, 2019.
Lawrence and Lucille McCloy won the prize for the couple married the longest. Avanelle Hooks won the prize for the oldest person present. Clyde Hooks won the prize for the youngest person present. Wayne and Sue Lowry won the prize for traveling the farthest. Door prizes of mums were won by Howard McGuire, Marlin Guse and Jackie Blair. The children’s candy jar was won by Floyd Kelly. The adult candy jar was won by Jill Hooks-Moomaw.
In attendance were Maurice and Alta Lowry, Avanelle Hooks, Louise Roedl, Marlin and Rita Guse, Larry Spilker, Gary and Jeanine Wendling, Wilma Ousley, and Kurt, Candy and Kaiden Wolff, all of Altamont; Howard and Judy McGuire, and Eloise McGuire, all of Edgewood; Carroll Roedl, Linda Allen, Lawrence and Lucille McCloy, David and Gayle Hooks, Jill Hooks-Moomaw, Kelly and Mary Hendricks, Josh, Nicole and Clyde Hooks, Paul, Pam and Julia Hooks, and Kent and Karen Hirtzel, all of Mason; Holly, Floyd and Kalvin Kelly of Beecher City; Jackie Blair and Dennis Parks of Effingham; Sue Heth of Shumway; Wayne and Sue Lowry of Moweaqua; and John and Linda Eyth of Jacksonville.
The next reunion will be Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, at noon.
