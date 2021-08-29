The 44th annual Spragg-Beck family reunion was held on Aug. 22 at the Altamont Municipal Building.
The hosts this year were Lawrence and Lucille McCloy, Marilyn Sutterfield and Dale McCloy.
There were 19 in attendance for the potluck meal. The business meeting followed.
Births reported were Jax Jahraus on Dec. 15, 2018, Remi May Jahraus on Jan. 5, 2021, Camden Lawrence Schneider on May 24, 2020, Case Thomas Hooks and Cade Paul Hooks on Nov. 10, 2020, Eden Grace Hooks on Feb. 18, 2020, and Alexander Jacob Hirtzel on Feb. 27, 2020.
Three deaths were reported: Steve Grobengieser on Feb. 8, 2021, Harold Heth on Jan. 19, 2020, and Wilma Ousley on June 10, 2020.
Prizes were awarded to Candy and Kurt Wolff for most recently married, Linda and John Eyth for traveled the farthest, Eugenia Hooks for oldest person present and Kaiden Wolff for the youngest person present.
Door prizes were awarded to Jackie Blair, Marlin Guse, Eloise McGuire, Candy Wolff, Linda Eyth and Mary Hendricks.
In attendance were Lawrence and Lucille McCloy of Mason, Marilyn Sutterfield of Effingham, Eugenia Hooks of Mason, Linda and John Eyth of Springfield, Mary B. Hendricks of Mason, Jackie Blair and Dennis Parks of Effingham, Sue Heth of Shumway, Eloise McGuire of Edgewood, Mike McGuire of Edgewood, Carroll Roedl and Linda of Mason, Rita and Marlin Guse of Altamont, Kurt and Candy Wolff and Kaiden of Altamont.
The next reunion will be Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, at noon. The Eloise McGuire family will be the hosts.
