Altamont Mayor Jason Rippetoe announced Monday during the Altamont City Council meeting a temporary special event license plate will be available to commemorate Altamont’s sesquicentennial.
The commemorative license plate is embossed with the official Altamont sesquicentennial logo and only 100 plates will be made. Registration is April 1 through 30.
The special event plates can be displayed starting July 8 and expire at midnight Sept. 5, the final day of the Altamont Sesquicentennial Celebration.
Sesquicentennial plates are available for $30 on a first-come, first-served basis. A small percentage of each plate sold goes to the Friends of Altamont, which is hosting the sesquicentennial celebration.
Anyone interested in purchasing the limited-edition license plates needs to send a copy of their vehicle’s Illinois registration, driver’s license, a couple of license number choices, along with a check for $30 made payable to the “Friends of Altamont” P.O. Box 311, Altamont, IL 62411 by April 30. Eligible vehicles must be registered though the month of September.
If any of the license number choices are no longer available, a number will be assigned.
Special license plates may be displayed on passenger vehicles and other select eligible vehicles and must be registered with the state of Illinois.
Vehicle owners must keep their Illinois vehicle registration identification card and original license plates on board the vehicle at all times during the time they are displaying the special event license plates.
Call 618-780-0715 for more information.
The Friends of Altamont also is hosting an All-You-Can-Eat Fish, Chicken and Shrimp Fry on Friday, March 26, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Gieseking-Schwerdtfeger VFW Post 7676, 302 West Cumberland Road in Altamont. Proceeds from the event are going toward the Altamont Sesquicentennial Celebration. The group will also be hosting a bake sale during the event.
Indoor dining and carry-out meals will be available.
An adult meal or carry-out is $11 and $7 for children 11 and under. Menu items include fried fish, chicken tenders, popcorn shrimp, coleslaw, fries, baked beans, potato salad and applesauce.
