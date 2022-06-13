The GFWC Illinois Effingham Women of Today members heard from speakers at recent meetings on topics that are included in the GFWC Illinois Women's Club (state) and GFWC (national) departmental initiatives.
In keeping with the observation of Child Abuse Prevention Month in April, Julie Roedl, MS Ed, LCPC and owner of Julie's Counseling, spoke on the types of child abuse and the process for reporting child abuse. In addition, a presentation on health care was given by Dr. April Ritz, PT, DPT of Effingham Pelvic Health & Wellness, who explained treatments and physical therapy for men and women for pelvic floor concerns including leakage, pelvic pain and other pelvic floor dysfunctions. Ritz also works with mothers during pregnancy and postpartum.
In other business, the group was informed that reports written by the club for its work on a number of projects in 2021 earned 12 awards on the district level and five awards on state level. It was announced that Jarrett Swan of Effingham received the GFWC Illinois Arthur Grant Smith Drama Scholarship. Swan was sponsored by the local club.
The GFWC Illinois Effingham Women of Today is the local volunteer organization that is part of the state, national and international Federation of Women’s Clubs. Anyone interested in getting involved with several local projects and scholarships may request an informational brochure or are invited to contact President Pat Copple, 217-821-8926 or Vice President Becky Brown, 217-342-4147 or any club member or attend any of the club’s monthly meetings on the first Thursday of the most months.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.