“On the Shoulders of Giants: The Moon and Beyond,” an exhibit commemorating the 50th anniversary of the moon landing, as well as examining current and future space exploration, is on display at the Suzette Brumleve Memorial Effingham Public Library, 200 N. Third St., until Sept. 2. The exhibit was curated at Booth Library on the campus of Eastern Illinois University.
“On the Shoulders of Giants” includes a look at Apollo 11 and other Apollo missions; Astronauts who Walked on the Moon; Women in Space; Space and Literature, Movies, and TV; and more. It was 50 years ago on July 20 that American astronauts Neil Armstrong and Edwin “Buzz” Aldrin became the first humans ever to land on the moon. About six and a half hours later, Armstrong became the first person to walk on the moon.
For more information on “On the Shoulders of Giants,” visit https://library.eiu.edu/exhibits/space/. For more information on Booth Library, visit https://library.eiu.edu or call 217-581-6071.
