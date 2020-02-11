The Franciscan Sisters of Our Lady of Perpetual Help will present the third annual session of their “Paving Paths for Peace & All Good” series from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, March 3 at St Isidore Parish Hall in Dieterich. The 2020 session is entitled “Sowing Seeds of Hope with St Clare of Assisi.” Historically, the Sisters taught and administered schools across the country. They had a long presence in Effingham County, and several Sisters are originally from or currently work in the county.
“Paving Paths for Peace & All Good – An Evening of Lessons for the 21st” Century” is a program created by the Sisters. Stories from the lives of St. Francis and St. Clare of Assisi are shared and examined alongside issues from modern society. It is surprising how relevant and helpful these teachings from 12th century Italy can be today.
Presenters for the evening will include the congregation’s Minister General Sister Renita Brummer, and Director of Mission Support Sister Connie Probst. Both are originally from Effingham County and return often to visit family and friends. Also on hand will be Sister Carol Beckermann, Area Director of Catholic Charities for the Effingham Diocese, and Sister Ann Pierre Wilken who served for many years at St Francis Parish in Teutopolis, and is currently Director of Il Ritiro Retreat Center in Dittmer, MO.
“As Catholic Sisters who follow the rule and life of St. Francis of Assisi, we feel his teachings and those of his close followers such as St. Clare have much to offer the people of the world today,” said Sister Renita Brummer. “All are welcome to attend this presentation, where we will focus on three learnings from the presence, patience, and power of St. Clare of Assisi. We hope these will provide guidance to people seeking peace and hope in their lives.”
This program is free to the public. Reservations are requested but not required. For more information or to register, there are three option: the Sisters’ website contains a registration portal at www.fsolph.org/events, attendees can call (314) 965-3700 during business hours, or contact information and the number and names of those planning to attend can be emailed to info@fsolph.org.
